Jennifer Aniston, amid David Schwimmer dating rumours, shares shirtless pic of ex Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston, who is rumoured to be dating her Friends co-star David Schwimmer, shared a shirtless picture of her ex-husband Justin Theroux to wish him on his 50th birthday. They got married in 2015 but separated in late 2017. They have remained friends following their divorce.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jennifer Aniston first shared a picture of Justin Theroux dressed in a tuxedo, posing for a picture while his dog photobombed the shot. She shared the picture and wrote, "Happy birthday JT." She followed the post with a shirtless picture of the actor. She wrote, "Truly one of a kind LOVE YOU."

Jennifer Aniston shares pics of Justin Theroux on his birthday.

The Friends' alum's wishes for Justin were posted amid rumours of her dating David. A report by Closer Online claimed that the actors have been spending time together since they filmed the special reunion episode of the hit series.

A source claimed that the two began "texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA."

"They've been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them," the source added.

Also read: Happy birthday Chris Hemsworth: When Thor actor tried to kiss a cow in India and visited the Himalayas, see pics

The speculations made headlines shortly after Jennifer and David confessed they were attracted to each other during the initial seasons of Friends. Speaking about it during the Friends Reunion, Jennifer said, "I just remember saying one time to David, it's gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television. Sure enough! First time we kissed was in that coffee shop."

"We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel," she added. "We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. So we never crossed that boundary, you know. We respected that," Schwimmer said.