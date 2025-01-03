Menu Explore
Jennifer Aniston to ditch the fillers for a more natural look: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Jan 03, 2025 08:38 PM IST

According to RadarOnline.com, Jennifer Aniston is planning to go on a "diet" and scale her facial fillers. She is aiming for a more natural girl-next-door look.

Following backlash over her appearance, which many deemed ‘puffy’, Jennifer Aniston is reportedly reassessing her approach to cosmetic procedures, and scaling back on face fillers. Also read: Jennifer Aniston reveals secrets to stunning figure at 55 and the special drink she has 'first thing in the morning'

Jennifer Aniston poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 76th Emmy Awards.(Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Aniston poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 76th Emmy Awards.(Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Aniston's new approach to beauty

According to RadarOnline.com, Jennifer is planning to go on a "diet" and scale her facial fix-ups way back in the new year and go for a more natural girl-next-door look.

The 55-year-old came under scanner for her puffed-up face, with fans and experts believing that she went overboard with fillers and plastic surgery.

“Jen was pretty shocked by all the backlash she got because she really didn't think that she'd overdone it. But then everyone started talking about how obvious it was that she'd had work done."

Last year in June, several pictures of her with bags under her eyes caused a stir.

Talking about the same, the insider shared, “The photos of her puffy eyes were pretty hard to ignore, especially when friends were taking her aside to make the gentle suggestion that she might want to ease up on the filler a bit. It was humiliating because she's always been so meticulous about what she gets done, and she's been pretty vocal about avoiding surgery and relying more on laser treatments. To have the whole world making fun of her plastic surgery fail was a huge wake-up call."

New 2025 goal

According to an insider, the Morning Show star has cut back on cosmetic procedures, stating that she was able to get a lot of the filler dissolved. Now, the source shared that she is looking a lot less puffy now, and her new aim of 2025 is to to maintain and "not turn back the clock”.

Recently, Jennifer shared that she swears by Pvolve, a functional fitness method that combines strength training with Pilates-style sculpting. In a new interview with People, Jennifer revealed she loves that Pvolve workouts are gentle on her body, yet challenging and effective.

