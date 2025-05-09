Jennifer Aniston's alleged stalker appears shirtless in court, smiles at camera, fans worried about actor's safety

A judge in a Los Angeles court has ordered a mental health evaluation for a man, who is accused of stalking actor Jennifer Aniston and crashing his car through her front gate. The judgment comes after the accused appeared shirtless behind a protective glass. Also read: Who is Jimmy Wayne Carwyle? Jennifer Aniston's suspected Mississippi gate crasher's chilling Facebook post revealed Jennifer Aniston was at her home when Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was detained for reportedly smashing his car into her home's front gate in Los Angeles. (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Mental evaluation ordered for Jennifer Aniston's alleged stalker

As per NY Post, the 48-year-old accused, who goes by the name Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, did not wear a shirt for his court appearance on Thursday. The judge ordered that he must go through mental health court to determine whether he is competent to face felony stalking and vandalism charges.

During his appearance, he was shirtless and covered in a blanket. He appeared behind glass in a custody area of a Los Angeles courtroom. The accused man did not enter a plea, or speak at all during the proceedings. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Prosecutors claimed that he had been harassing the Friends star Jennifer through voicemails, emails and social media messages for two years.

Meanwhile, the Judge Keith L. Schwartz doubted whether Jimmy Wayne would understand him when a prosecutor requested that the defendant, who will remain in jail, be ordered not to get near Jennifer.

Jimmy Wayne’s lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Toral Malik, said “I don’t believe him staying away from Ms. Aniston will be an issue at this time”.

However, the judge issued the order anyway. “You are not to have any contact with Jennifer Aniston under any conditions,” the judge said. He remained behind bars after the hearing, unable to post $150,000 bail.

Jennifer’s fans worried

Photos from the court appearance, showing the accused shirtless, have surfaced on social media, including one where he's smiling. These images have sparked reactions online and heightened concern among Jennifer's fans.

“The smiling pics needed a trigger warning... Nightmares for a week at least,” read one comment, with another reading, “I feel like a sketch would have been fine, now I’m gonna have nightmares”.

“I wasn't prepared for that second closeup,” wrote one fan, with one sharing, “Pic #2 Why would yall do that to me? Going to have nightmares now. WTH”.

“This is terrifying,” one wrote, and another mentioned, “That’s actually terrifying”.

What we know about the incident

On May 5, a man allegedly crashed through the front gate of Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home while she was inside. Officers received a call regarding a crash in Bel Air at about 12:20 p.m. on May 5, a public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE.

"There was a security guard on premises who was able to detain that suspect until officers arrived, at which time they took him into custody without incident. The resident was home at the time," they said.

Stalking and felony vandalism charges have been filed against the man from Mississippi. It is also believed that Jimmy was accused of harassing Jennifer from March 1, 2023, to May 5 of 2025. He was repeatedly sending her unsolicited emails, voicemails and social media messages.