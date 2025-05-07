Who is Jimmy Wayne Carwyle? Jennifer Aniston's suspected Mississippi gate crasher's chilling Facebook post revealed

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, a Mississippi man who was detained for reportedly smashing his car into Jennifer Aniston's front gate in Los Angeles, referred to himself as the “perfect husband.” Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was taken into custody after he crashed his vehicle into Jennifer Aniston's front gate in Hollywood.

According E! News, Carwyle's arrest records show that 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was arrested on charges of felony vandalism on May 5.

Following Carwyle's arrest, law enforcement sources told NBC News that Aniston was at her residence when the incident occurred, but she did not sustain any injuries.

A public Facebook page featuring Carwyle's name posted many remarks about the Friends alum before his arrest, referring to her as his “bride” and “true soulmate.”

“Set you straight about Me & Jen,” a post from December 2024 stated, “ReMinding you The Perfect Husband had to have A Perfect Wife Named Jennifer Joanna Aniston.”

In March, another post said, “They Amaze me, packing so much love, in such a small package, known as Jennifer Joanna Aniston Carwyle.”

This is not the first such incident where authorities intervened to deal with a man declaring his love for the 56-year-old. In 2010, Aniston received a restraining order against Jason Peyton, who authorities claimed had flown from Pennsylvania to California in a bid to find and wed the actress.

Carwyle calls Aniston his ‘bride’ in the chilling Facebook posts. Facebook/@Jimmy Carwyle

Who is Jimmy Wayne Carwyle? Here's what we know about his arrest

As authorities examine spooky social media posts made under the suspect's name, the LAPD Threat Management Unit is now investigating whether the Jimmy Wayne Carwyle specifically targeted Aniston.

On Monday, Carwyle allegedly crashed the gates of Aniston's $21 million property at lunchtime, and her security crew arrested him at gunpoint, according to TMZ.

“There was a security guard on premises who was able to detain that suspect until officers arrived, at which time they took him into custody without incident,” the LAPD statement read.

Police claim they are currently “reviewing social media posts” made under Carwyle's name, including a Facebook page full of “bizarre and rambling” remarks about Aniston.

In addition, officials disclosed that although Carwyle had a minor criminal past, he had never before been the subject of an inquiry related to Aniston.

Carwyle is not believed to have entered Aniston's house, according to sources who spoke to ABC.

The man reportedly received on-scene treatment for back injuries before being sent to the hospital.