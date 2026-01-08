Jennifer Garner makes rare comment on divorce from Ben Affleck: ‘Losing a true partnership and friendship was hard’

Actor Jennifer Garner has made a rare comment about her divorce from Ben Affleck, sharing that the separation was "hard". Speaking with Marie Claire, Jennifer said that "losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard." Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for 13 years. (AFP)

Jennifer Garner talks about ex-husband Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner talked about the "actual breaking up of a family." “You have to be smart about what you can and can’t handle, and I could not handle what was out there. But what was out there, was not what was hard. The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard,” she said.

Jennifer opened up about co-parenting kids with Ben She also opened up about co-parenting her and Ben's children. “I’m able to co-parent at this point in time with peace and equanimity and a partnership that I didn’t know I would ever get back to. I think it’s important for women to know, when they think, ‘Oh, I’ll never see that, I’ll never have that feeling, I’ll never be friends with this person again’ [that] time is the opportunity. Time is the opportunity to heal. Time is the opportunity to forgive, to move on and to find a new way to be friends,” she added.

Jennifer on keeping her loved ones close, avoiding gossip She also talked about keeping her near and dear ones close. Jennifer added that she makes "a big, concerted effort to see my people as much as I can, because that’s what matters", adding "that’s where your resilience is: it’s in your relationships and in the people who carry you through.”

Jennifer also said that she avoids paying attention to gossip or speculation about her personal life, especially when it involves her children. She said that it "doesn't serve me to take in gossip about myself or anyone else, much less my kids, so I don't do it."