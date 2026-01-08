Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Jennifer Garner makes rare comment on divorce from Ben Affleck: ‘Losing a true partnership and friendship was hard’

    Jennifer Garner also said that she avoids paying attention to gossip or speculation about her personal life, especially when it involves her children.

    Updated on: Jan 08, 2026 4:44 PM IST
    By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Ananya Das
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Actor Jennifer Garner has made a rare comment about her divorce from Ben Affleck, sharing that the separation was "hard". Speaking with Marie Claire, Jennifer said that "losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard."

    Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for 13 years. (AFP)
    Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for 13 years. (AFP)

    Jennifer Garner talks about ex-husband Ben Affleck

    Jennifer Garner talked about the "actual breaking up of a family." “You have to be smart about what you can and can’t handle, and I could not handle what was out there. But what was out there, was not what was hard. The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard,” she said.

    Jennifer opened up about co-parenting kids with Ben

    She also opened up about co-parenting her and Ben's children. “I’m able to co-parent at this point in time with peace and equanimity and a partnership that I didn’t know I would ever get back to. I think it’s important for women to know, when they think, ‘Oh, I’ll never see that, I’ll never have that feeling, I’ll never be friends with this person again’ [that] time is the opportunity. Time is the opportunity to heal. Time is the opportunity to forgive, to move on and to find a new way to be friends,” she added.

    Jennifer on keeping her loved ones close, avoiding gossip

    She also talked about keeping her near and dear ones close. Jennifer added that she makes "a big, concerted effort to see my people as much as I can, because that’s what matters", adding "that’s where your resilience is: it’s in your relationships and in the people who carry you through.”

    Jennifer also said that she avoids paying attention to gossip or speculation about her personal life, especially when it involves her children. She said that it "doesn't serve me to take in gossip about myself or anyone else, much less my kids, so I don't do it."

    About Jennifer and Ben

    Jennifer and Ben got married in 2005 and split in 2015. Their divorce was legally finalised in 2018. They co-parent their three children--Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 13. She has been dating tech CEO John Miller since 2018.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
    News/Entertainment/Hollywood/Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Comment On Divorce From Ben Affleck: ‘Losing A True Partnership And Friendship Was Hard’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes