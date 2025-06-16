Jennifer Garner shares rare photo of ex-husband Ben Affleck for a special wish on Father's Day

Jennifer Garner had the sweetest wish for her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, on the occasion of Father’s Day. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jennifer shared a rare picture of Ben with one of their three children sleeping adorably on his chest. The two were married in 2005, separated in 2015, and finalised their divorce in 2018. (Also read: Ben Affleck reflects on his relationship with Jennifer Garner amid dating rumours: 'I'm really lucky…') Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner got married in 2005.(AFP)

Jennifer wishes Ben on Father's Day

The candid picture had Ben lying down on the couch, with one of their daughters resting on his chest. The baby was wrapped in a cloth. “Happy Father’s Day to 3 people’s favorite landing spot,” she wrote in the caption.

Check out the picture here:

Jennifer Garner via Instagram Stories.

About their relationship

Ben and Jennifer Garner were married in 2005. After 10 years of marriage, they parted ways in 2015 and finalised their divorce three years later. Despite their divorce, the two have remained good friends. They co-parent their children, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel. Over the years, they’ve regularly attended their children's school events, participated in charity work, and even stood by each other in emergencies.

Meanwhile, Ben's relationship with actor-singer Jennifer Lopez has also picked up considerable attention over the years. The couple rekindled their romance years later and eventually tied the knot in 2022. However, just two years into their marriage, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, marking the end of their relationship.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, citing the couple's separation as having occurred on April 26, 2024.

On the work front, Ben was last seen in The Accountant 2. In the film, Ben Affleck reprised his role as an autistic accountant Christian Wolff. The sequel to the 2016 action thriller was released on June 5.