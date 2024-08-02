Jeremy Renner says he ‘blew up’ Avengers WhatsApp group post Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom reveal: You hiding this from us?
Robert Downey Jr's reveal as Avengers antagonist Dr Doom at the San Diego Comic-Con last month shocked many, including his former fellow Avengers actors. In an interview with US Weekly, Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, abused Robert for hiding his new MCU role from him. (Also Read: Jonathan Majors ‘heartbroken’ over Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing his Kang as new MCU villain)
What Jeremy said
Jeremy said as soon as he learnt that Robert has returned to the MCU to play not Iron Man, but Dr Doom in the next two Avengers movies, he “started blowing up” their Avengers group chat on WhatsApp with questions like “What’s going on?” and "Are you hiding this from us?" The group also consits of Chris Evans (who played Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), and Mark Ruffalo (The Incredible Hulk).
Jeremy confessed he had no idea about Robert's casting or MCU return plans, but he's very excited for his new role. He also called Robert a “son of a b*tch” since he kept the news away from his friends.
Will Hawkeye return too?
“It seems the Avenger movies have always been really fan favourites and there’s so many wonderful characters in them. I think it’s going to be challenging to get everybody together. I think they’re going to probably have to piece it together like week-by-week, just for people’s schedules," Jeremy said.
“I’m excited about it. We’ll see. I think we’ll probably be doing it. We’ll have to figure it out. It’s all brand new. It all just happened. They just made the announcement, so I guess we got to start figuring it all out," he added. Jeremy last played the character in the 2021 Disney+ Hotstar series Hawkeye, in which he passed on the mantle to Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop.
Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release in cinemas on May 1, 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by Russo Brothers, who previously helmed all Avengers instalments, including Infinity War and Endgame in 2018 and 2019 respectively.
