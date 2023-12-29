Jessica Chastain dashes fans' hopes of seeing her as Evelyn Hugo on screen: ‘Sorry to disappoint’

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain does not seem interested in playing popular (fictional) Hollywood star Evelyn Hugo. In a new interview, Jessica confirmed that she will indeed not be starring in the movie adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. Jessica Chastain has wished good luck to those who do end up making the movie.

Since the novel gained popularity, fans have been championing Jessica as the first choice for Evelyn's role. Jessica previously acknowledged it in April this year but told E! News now that there is ‘zero possibility’ she’ll star in the movie.

‘Sorry to disappoint’

Jessica said, “But I love how excited the fans are. When I was working on Broadway, every single day, they’d be outside, when I was signing, with the books. I just love how wonderful that fan base is. I look forward to watching it and I’m sorry to disappoint everyone out there!”

About the book

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is about a Hollywood starlet who rises from poverty and abuse to make a sparkling movie career for herself. However, her love life is nothing but chaotic throughout.

What Jessica previously said

In January, Jessica had said about the movie adaptation on Watch What Happens Live, "I do know there is an online thing about it. Sure, send me a script." She said in April in a tweet, "I've been asked multiple times by fans, to sign books that I'm not attached to contractually. Because it feels wrong, and like I'm taking credit for someone else's work, I'll say I can't sign because I'm not doing it. That doesn't mean I've read a bad script."

The Evelyn Hugo movie is under production by Netflix. Leslye Headland, who co-created and directed trippy series Russian Doll will direct and Liz Tigelaar is also joining the project as its writer.

Jessica, meanwhile, will next be seen in the upcoming film Memory, written and directed by Michel Franco, alongside Peter Sarsgaard. The film follows Sylvia (Chastain), a social worker whose life is turned upside down when Saul (Sarsgaard) follows her home from their high school reunion, revealing secrets from her past.