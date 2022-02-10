Jimmy Kimmel slams Oscars for snubbing Spider-Man No Way Home: ‘Don’t Look Up was most certainly not better’

When the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday, fans were disappointed to see that the Marvel-Sony blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home failed to win a nomination for Best Picture. The critically acclaimed and commercially successful film was tipped to be one of the rare superhero films to earn a Best Picture Oscar nod. But in the end, it failed to find a place among the ten nominees.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is among those who feel the film has been unjustly 'snubbed'. The late-night chat show host used the February 8 episode of his show Jimmy Kimmel Live to attack the Academy Awards. During his monologue, he referred to No Way Home and said, "How did it not get one of the 10 nominations for best picture? Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million [in the US] and is still going. This was a great movie. It wasn’t in the top 10 best movies of the year?"

Jimmy particularly took offence to satirical comedy Don't Look Up pipping No Way Home in the nominees' list. "There were three Spider-Men in it. You’re telling me Don’t Look Up was better than Spider-Man? It most certainly was not,” he said.

The host argued that the voters of the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts & Sciences, who determine the nominees, were swayed by Don't Look Up's heavyweight cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. He said, “Why do best picture nominees have to be serious? When did that become a prerequisite for getting nominated for an Academy Award? You wanna know what happened? Voters looked at the list and saw the names Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep and they checked the box and then they put their kids in the car and went to see the movie Spider-Man. And they loved it! But they didn’t vote for it.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a huge commercial success, becoming the only film in the pandemic era to gross over $1 billion at the global box office. It was also very well received critically. However, the film only earned one nomination at the 2022 Oscars - for Best Visual Effects.

In an earlier interaction, the film's lead actor Tom Holland had stated that he didn't see on Oscar nod as a necessary validation for the film. Speaking to Fox 5, Tom said, "It would obviously be a huge honour if it was nominated for an Oscar, but I think that's not how we like to validate ourselves. We like to validate ourselves with the love we received from the general public and, so far, that has been through the roof. So for me, with this film and this character, I've already achieved everything."

The winners of the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on March 27 in Los Angeles.

