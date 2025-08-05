Joanna Carson cause of death: How did Johnny Carson's third wife die? Look at her health issues

Joanna Carson, Johnny Carson's third wife, has passed away. The model, not to be confused with Joanne – Carson's second wife who passed away in 2015 – met the famous talk show host in 1971. Johnny Carson and Joanna got married in 1972(Facebook/Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation)

This was at the 21 Club in New York, when Joanna was one of Manhattan's highest-paid fashion models. Carson would later tell People that he ‘flirted like a sophomore’ the first time he met Joanna.

Their first date was celebrating Johnny Carson's 46th birthday together.

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation acknowledged Joanna's death online on Wednesday, July 30.

“Remembering ETAF's dear friends and supporters, Joanna Carson and Wallis Annenberg, who embodied our Founder, Elizabeth Taylor's spirit of love and support,” the post said.

Joanna Carson cause of death

News of her demise was announced privately in July, and the funeral took place last week, Extra reported. How Joanna died is not known, and there are no reports of her suffering from any ailment either.

Carson's second wife, Joanne, battled hypoglycemia, and had lung issues later in life.

Johnny Carson and Joanna got married in 1972, the same year he divorced Joanne. Johnny reportedly made the announcement while celebrating his 10th anniversary at the Tonight Show.

Ruta Lee, an actor-turned-socialite spoke of Joanna's influence on Johnny, telling People “Joanna’s very accomplished at being a woman. I admire her femininity—her accommodation to men. It’s as if she made a study of how Josephine handled Napoleon. I don’t mean she’s manipulative. She just has a wonderfully sensitive approach to men.”

Joanna and Johnny ended up divorcing in 1985. Before her marriage with Johnny, Joanna was married to backgammon player Tim Holland, from 1960 to 1966 and the two had a son together.

Joanna's son, unfortunately, died before her, in 1994.

Johnny Carson would go on to marry for a fourth time. Alexis Maas and Carson remained together till his death in 2005. He has three children with his first wife Joan "Jody" Morrill Wolcott.