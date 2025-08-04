Loni Anderson cause of death: How did the ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ star die? Look at her health issues

Loni Anderson, known for her role in ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’, died at 79, just days before her 80th birthday. Her birthday is on August 5. Loni Anderson has been an outspoken advocate against Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) after acting as caregiver to both her parents who suffered from it.(AP)

She played a struggling radio station's empowered receptionist on the hit TV comedy. The role earned her two Emmy Award and three Golden Globe nominations.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother," Anderson's family said in a statement.

How did Loni Anderson die?

Anderson died after a "prolonged" illness, as per Cheryl J Kagan, her longtime publicist.

Notably, Anderson has been an outspoken advocate against Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) after she acted as caregiver to both her parents who suffered from this ailment.

Who was Loni Anderson?

Anderson played the receptionist in ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’. As Jennifer, on the show, she used her sex appeal to deflect unwanted business calls for her boss, Mr Carlson. Her character's efficiency often kept the station running in the face of others' incompetence.

"WKRP in Cincinnati" aired from 1978-1982 and was set in a lagging Ohio radio station trying to reinvent itself with rock music. The cast included Gary Sandy, Tim Reid, Howard Hesseman, Frank Bonner and Jan Smithers, alongside Anderson as the sexy and smart Jennifer Marlowe.

She also starred alongside Burt Reynolds in ‘Stroker Ace’ the 1983 comedy. They married and were tabloid fixtures for some time, till their divorce in 1994.

Anderson is survived by her husband Bob Flick, daughter Deidra and son-in law Charlie Hoffman, son Quinton Anderson Reynolds, grandchildren McKenzie and Megan Hoffman, stepson Adam Flick and wife Helene, step-grandchildren Felix and Maximilian.

(With AP inputs)