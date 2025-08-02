Jeannie Seely Grand Ole Opry records: From becoming first woman host to wearing a miniskirt

Jeannie Seely, also known as ‘Miss Country Soul’ died at 85, in Nashville on Friday. She was best known for her 1966 hit ‘Don’t Touch Me', which won her a Grammy. Jeannie Seely is likely to go down as a legend of the Grand Ole Opry, having appeared on the program than any other performer.(X/@opry)

However, Seely is most likely to go down as a legend of the Grand Ole Opry. She has been on the program more than any performer – logging 5,397 appearances. Her final appearance was on February 22.

Grand Ole Opry reacted to her death, and released a statement as well.

What Grand Ole Opry said about Jeannie Seely

“It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye to a true icon to us here the Opry, Mrs. Jeannie Seely,” they said on X, adding, “Jeannie is the definition of a mentor and dear friend to many in the country music community.”

"She first appeared at the Opry in 1966 and while it was her first time being shoulder to shoulder with some of her heroes, she officially joined our family the next year in 1967 and has stood on that stage ever since with a special grace, sass, style, and of course – her wit and humor to top it all off.

Having performed at the Grand Ole Opry more than any other artist in history, 5,397 times to be exact, there’s no doubt this place was home to her.

In her 57 years as an Opry member, she is recognized for changing the image of female country performers with her bold fashion statements, championed efforts to support and enhance women’s roles in the music industry and was quite proud to be the first female to host a segment of the Opry.

Beyond the Opry, she became the third female artist to win a Grammy and penned chart-topping hits for herself and many others. She also regularly hosted “Sundays with Seely” on Willie’s Roadhouse on Sirius XM.

Your legacy will always live on here at the Opry House, "Miss Country Soul". We will miss you dearly," the rest of the post continued.

Jeannie Seely records at Grand Ole Opry

Seely became the first woman to host the Grand Oly Opry, but her records with the event do not stop there as the pathbreaker was also the first to wear a miniskirt on stage in the program.

Also in 1974, 20 years before Shania Twain made such fashion commonplace in country music, Seely had performed in a midriff baring top.

She was also successful in lobbying for women to host the Opry, eventually becoming the first female host herself.

Speaking to Forbes in 2022, Seely said “I go down in history for the mini skirt, but the significance wasn’t what I was wearing, but that it broke the mold of what everybody else was wearing.”