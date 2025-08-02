Jeannie Seely-Hank Cochran relationship: How 'Don't Touch Me' writer launched his wife's career

Jeannie Seely, known as ‘Miss Country Soul’, died at the age of 85. A Grand Ole Opry legend, Seely catapulted to fame with her 1966 hit song ‘Don’t Touch Me', which was written by Hank Cochran. Jeannie Seely and Hank Cochran married in 1969, at Renfro Valley, Kentucky.(Facebook/Jeannie Seely)

Seely would go on to marry the songwriter, but their relationship started out professionally, including her acting on Cochran's advice at one time.

Jeannie Seely-Hank Cochran's relationship

Seely, wishing to pursue a career in music, had moved to Los Angeles when she was 21. There, she had gigs as a DJ, a secretary at a record label, and a songwriter. Then, in 1965, Seely set out for Nashville, acting on advice of Hank Cochran.

‘Don’t Touch Me' won Seely a Grammy, and the two kicked off a professional relationship with the singing talent recording a string of songs, including, ‘I’ll Love You More (Than You Need)’, the 1967 track, and 1968's ‘Welcome Home to Nothing.’

The two married in 1969, at Renfro Valley, Kentucky. Seely became Cochran's fourth wife.

They were together for a decade, splitting up in 1979. During this time, Seely recorded many more of Cochran's songs, which include, ‘Lucky Ladies.’ Some of these tracks were rendered as duets with Jack Greene, like ‘Wish I Didn’t Have to Miss You’ and ‘What in the World Has Gone Wrong With Our Love.’

Seely remarried in 2010, when she tied the knot with Eugene Ward, the attorney. The two remained married till Ward's demise in 2024.

Reacting to the news of her death, Duane Allen of the vocal quartet The Oak Ridge Boys, said, “I am praying for Jeannie Seely. I believe that she’s joined Jesus Christ, Gene Ward, Nora Lee Allen, Joe Bonsall, Rusty Golden, and all of our dear loved ones we’ve lost. She made a lasting impact on not only Nashville but the world. Her contribution to country music and the Grand Ole Opry will never be forgotten. Most don’t know, but the last date I had with my beautiful wife was a double date with Jeannie Seely and Gene Ward. My heart is breaking right now.”