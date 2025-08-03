Joanna Cassidy says it was ‘miraculous’ to reconnect with boyfriend Alan Hamel after decades

Joanna Cassidy is celebrating a major milestone in her life as she turned 80 on August 2. Speaking to People magazine, the Blade Runner star even opened up about her new relationship with Alan Hamel, who was earlier married to the late Suzanne Somers. Joanna Cassidy has been dating Alan Hamel for 'several months' now.(Instagram/joannacassidyofficial)

Cassidy and Hamel, 89, went public with their relationship earlier this summer, nearly two years after the death of Somers at the age of 76. She was suffering from breast cancer.

Joanna Cassidy, Alan Hamel discuss their romance

Speaking with the magazine, Cassidy stated that it was "sort of miraculous" when she ran into Hamel as she had not seen him for nearly three decades.

Hamel resonated similar sentiments and said that it was nothing short of "a miracle" that brought them together.

Sharing further details, Hamel said that the duo met more than 50 years ago.

"Joanna was a guest on my show in Canada, and that was in the late 1970s, I think,” he said.

Thereafter, he saw the actress when she was working on a mini-series with Suzanne and Anthony Hopkins.

"And then I didn’t see her again until a few months ago," Hamel told People.

Calling her a "great woman," Hamel said he feels "happy" that the two of them connected with each other.

He said, “The thing is that she will help anybody to do anything. She’s amazing that way.”

However, Hamel believes that he does not have such things in his "DNA."

He further stated that when he is next to her, he feels like there is more that he should do for the world.

Joanna Cassidy and Alan Hamel were first spotted together in June. They are now planning to make more memories together in their relationship.

Hamel stated that even though people do not agree, the "aging process is great”.

Meanwhile, Cassidy is next gearing up to take on an action-packed role. She said that prior to the interview, she was a part of a class that was "one of the hardest classes I’ve ever taken."

"And so that’s a really important part of my life, is to be in the gym and work out and push myself physically," she told the magazine.

