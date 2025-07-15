John Goodman shows off astonishing weight loss at Smurfs premiere; here's how Hollywood legend lost 200 pounds at age 73

Actor John Goodman has been the talk of the town due to his dramatic transformation. The 73-year-old actor attended the premiere of his new film, Smurfs, in Los Angeles on Sunday and showed off his astonishing weight loss. The veteran actor looked much slimmer and in shape as he posed for the cameras and even squatted animatedly, giving the world a glimpse of how fitter he has gotten of late. Actor John Goodman has lost 200 pounds in the last few years.

John Goodman's 200-pound weight loss

According to reports, over the last few years, since John Goodman went on his fitness path, the actor has lost 200 pounds (91 kg), dropping his weight from 392 pounds (179 kg) to 192 pounds (88 kg). This has been evident in his recent public appearances, as not only does he look fitter and leaner, but even younger and more active.

John Goodman arrives at the premiere of Smurfs on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

How John Goodman got fit

As fans hail John Goodman for his fitness turn, many have wondered just how the actor managed this dramatic turnaround, and that too, so late in his life. After all, Goodman did not start on his fitness journey until he was in his late 60s. According to the NY Post, Goodman employed the services of personal trainer Mackie Shilstone when he wanted to shed weight. The first change he made to his lifestyle was giving up alcohol.

The actor also made several dietary changes, adopting a lighter Mediterranean diet, apart from starting a consistent workout routine. Despite being in his 70s, John Goodman hardly ever skips his workout. His exercise routine involves cardio, including taking 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day and using an elliptical bicycle and treadmill.

Talking about his fitness journey, the actor told ABC, “I’d have a handful of food and it’d go to my mouth. I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically. In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a 6-pack of Bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits. Then this time I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, ‘cause work is very draining.”