Johnny Depp has ‘no animosity towards anybody’, has moved on with life in London: Report

Johnny Depp is choosing to move forward with his life. The actor's film Jeanne du Barry recently released in US theatres, where he plays King Louis XV. As per a source quoted in People, the actor is ‘focused in moving forward’ and prioritising his well being in London, which he considers to be home. (Also read: Johnny Depp says audiences are ‘sick’ of big budget movies: ‘They’re disposable and they realise it') Johnny Depp at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)(AFP)

What the source added

As per the new report, the source was quoted as saying, "He [Johnny Depp] is prioritizing his health and wellbeing much more these days. People were loving his look for the Jeanne du Barry UK premiere. He got a new haircut, he looked polished and clean-cut. He’s lost weight. He’s feeling and looking healthier. He’s taking advantage of being in this better headspace. There’s a lot of good energy, and he surrounds himself with a good group of people."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

'He’s focused on moving forward'

The source also added how the actor has no desire to dwell on the recent chapter of his life, which involved the legal battle between ex-wife Amber Heard and him. Depp won the case and his ex-wife Heard was ordered to pay him $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

"He’s focused on moving forward. He’s keeping busy. There’s a lot of good distractions, so there’s not that much time to be reminiscing on that darker period. There’s been a release of the old and embarking on this new chapter. He’s feeling better about where he is in life. There’s no animosity toward anybody," the source added.

Jeanne du Barry first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, where it served as the opening night film. After the premiere, the actor received a 7-minute standing ovation from the audience. The film is directed by French director Maïwenn.