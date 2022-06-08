Johnny Depp joins TikTok, shares video thanking fans for unwavering support: 'We'll move forward together'

Johnny Depp has created an account on the social media platform TikTok after a Virginia court ruled in favour of him in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Johnny had received a lot of love from his fans during the trial as they would wait outside the court to offer their support. Johnny's first video on TikTok was a tribute to his loyal fans, whom he referred to as his employer. Also Read| Johnny Depp turns into Willy Wonka for kids during dinner at Indian restaurant in UK, spends over ₹45 lakh on meal

As per reports, Johnny gained more than three million followers on TikTok in less than 24 hours even without making any posts. He later shared a video, that showed him waving at his fans who cheered for him and held banners in his support. Johnny, who recently performed at concerts in the UK with Jeff Beck and announced an album with him, also shared a glimpse of him rehearsing and working on the songs.

Johnny also shared the video on his Instagram account. He captioned it, "To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared."

Amid calls for a comeback to acting, Johnny said in the post that he and his fans will be moving forward. He wrote, "And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD."

Fans flooded the video with comments in support of the actor. One wrote, "Welcome back captain," while another commented, "We will always support you sir." A third one wrote, "Can’t wait to see what characters you bring to life next!"

Johnny had filed a $50 million defamation suit against Amber for implying in an article in The Washington Post in 2018 that he abused her during their short-lived marriage. Amber filed a countersuit of $100 million against Johnny for calling her a liar. A jury found both the parties guilty of defaming each other, but awarded a bigger compensation to Johnny. Amber now owes him $10.35 million, which according to her lawyers she is not capable of paying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON