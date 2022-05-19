Johnny Depp’s Dark Shadows co-star Eva Green supports him in trial against Amber Heard: He'll emerge with his good name

As he is embroiled in his multimillion dollar defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp has received support from his former co-star Eva Green. On Thursday, the French actor took to social media to share a picture of herself with Johnny and wrote a note in his support, stating that his “wonderful heart (will be) revealed to the world”. Johnny and Eva worked together in Tim Burton’s 2012 film Dark Shadows. Also read: ‘Johnny Depp grabbed Amber Heard by her hair, whacked her repeatedly in the face’, says her sister

Eva posted an old picture on her Instagram feed where she and Johnny can be seen standing next to each other. In the caption she wrote, “I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family.” Fans resonated with her support, with many echoing her sentiment. “He'll get the justice he deserves and we know that,” wrote one fan. Many Johnny fans thanked her for the support while others added that they had their fingers crossed for the verdict.

Johnny has sued his ex Amber Heard for defamation in a $50 million suit. The actor has alleged that a piece his ex-wife wrote for Washington Post was harmful for his career. In the article, while Amber did not name Johnny, she said she was a survivor of domestic abuse. Johnny’s lawyers argue that the implication alone was harmful. In the years since the actor has been replaced from the Fantastic Beasts franchise while a planned Pirates of the Caribbean film has been put on hold.

Amber has in turn alleged that she was indeed a victim of physical and sexual abuse at Johnny’s hands. She has countersued him for $100 million. Both trials are running concurrently at a court in Virginia, USA. The verdict is expected to be delivered on May 27.

Amber and Johnny met while filming The Rum Diary over a decade ago. The two actors married in 2015 but divorced less than two years later.

