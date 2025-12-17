Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Jonathan Nolan says Bollywood has 'fearlessness, ambition' that Hollywood lacks: 'That is very exciting' | Interview

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 06:06 am IST

Jonathan Nolan speaks to HT about his impressions of Indian cinema and what makes it stand out against Hollywood.

When Jonathan Nolan last visited India in 2024, he immediately became everyone’s favourite international filmmaker as he called Bollywood ‘bigger than’ Hollywood. As he prepares for the release of the second season of his acclaimed series Fallout, Nolan spoke to Hindustan Times about Indian cinema’s place in the global milieu and what edge it has over Hollywood.

Jonathan Nolan is all praise for Indian cinema.
Jonathan Nolan is all praise for Indian cinema.

Jonathan Nolan on Indian cinema

Nolan attended the Asia premiere of Fallout season 2 in Tokyo this week, where HT reminded him of his statement from last year. When asked what gives Bollywood an edge over Hollywood, the writer-director says, “I think it's very clear, and you sort of started to see the global fascination with Indian filmmaking. It is fearless in those ways at its best. Hollywood can be, too. But (in India), there's a level of ambition that is very exciting.”

‘We watch Miyazaki at home’

Jonathan admits that writing and filming Fallout leaves him with very little time to discover new titles in Indian cinema, something he badly wants to. “Unfortunately, given the schedule of making television means you often don't have a lot of time to watch any television or film. The media diet in my house is still largely decided by my two lovely kids, who are still going through a Miyazaki phase. So there are a lot of Miyazaki films (in the house). But yes, I am lucky to be working as hard as we have, but when we finally get a break, I'm looking forward to watching (more Indian films).

Jonathan Nolan with Ella Purnell, the star of Fallout.
Jonathan Nolan with Ella Purnell, the star of Fallout.

About Fallout season 2

For now, the filmmaker is looking forward to the release of Fallout season 2, which reunites the original cast, including Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Walton Goggins. The first episode will premiere on Prime Video on December 17, with the remaining episodes released weekly through February 4, 2026.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jonathan Nolan says Bollywood has 'fearlessness, ambition' that Hollywood lacks: 'That is very exciting' | Interview
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On