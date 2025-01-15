Justin Baldoni asks Disney, Marvel to preserve docs on Deadpool & Wolverine’s Nicepool amid Blake Lively row: Report

Marvel president Kevin Feige, Disney CEO Bob Iger and director Tim Miller have found themselves in the middle of the ongoing legal feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Recently, Justin's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, sent a litigation hold letter to Kevin and Bob related to the actor's “anticipated claims” against Ryan Reynolds, Blake and others. Now, as per Variety, Justin has asked the studio to preserve all relevant documents and data connected with him. (Also Read | Blake Lively ‘siding with Hugh Jackman’ reportedly angers the Wolverine star's ex-wife) Justin Baldoni's attorney believes that Ryan Reynolds was mocking him.(REUTERS)

What Justin Baldoni's lawyer told Marvel, Disney

The letter asked Marvel and Disney to preserve “any and all documents relating to the development of the ‘Nicepool’ character” as well as “communications relating to the development, writing, and filming of storylines and scenes featuring ‘Nicepool'".

It also told the studio to retain "all documents relating to or reflecting a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate, or bully Baldoni through the character of ‘Nicepool'". Marvel, Disney as well as attorney for Ryan and Blake refused to comment.

Why did this happen

It is a surprising move since It Ends With Us, the film at the centre of the row was released by Sony. However, Justin's attorney believes that Blake's husband-actor Ryan Reynolds was mocking him in a scene in Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine. It was released by Disney in July last year.

The sequence features Ryan playing 'Nicepool' an oafish alternate version of the hero Deadpool. He said lines such as: 'Where in God’s name is the intimacy coordinator?!' and complimenting Ladypool for “snapping back” into shape after giving birth. Blake, who cameoed in Deadpool & Wolverine, recently accused Justin of sexually harassing and fat-shaming her post-partum body on the set of It Ends With Us.

When Deadpool points out Nicepool’s misogyny in the scene, he says: “It’s okay, I identify as a feminist.” During the promotions of of It Ends With Us, Justin had often called himself a feminist. Ryan, a writer, producer and actor of Deadpool & Wolverine has never addressed if there’s a connection between Nicepool and Justin.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni row

The dispute between Blake and Justin became the talk of town after she filed a complaint against him alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Blake and Justin worked together in the film It Ends With Us. It was directed by Justin.