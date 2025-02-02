Justin Baldoni launches new website to ‘expose’ Blake Lively's claims: Emails, texts go live

Director Justin Baldoni has followed through on his promise to release a website aimed at refuting Blake Lively’s claims against him. On February 1 thelawsuitinfo.com went live. It features two key documents. Baldoni’s legal team had previously announced this website, stating that it would present "all correspondence as well as relevant videos" to disprove Lively’s accusations. Justin Baldoni’s lawyer has reacted to the claims saying that the leaked texts used against him were taken “out of context”.

Baldoni's website addressing Lively's claims goes live

The website (at the time of writing) includes two PDFs:

"Amended Complaint" (224 pages): Details Baldoni and his production company’s grievances against Lively.

"Timeline of Relevant Events" (168 pages): Tracks events from January 2019, when Baldoni first approached author Colleen Hoover about adapting It Ends With Us into a film.

Also read: Jessica Biel gets honest about ‘sometimes devolving’ marriage to Justin Timberlake

Earlier Baldoni's legal team hinted about the website. “Justin and team have the right to defend themselves with the truth,” his lawyer Bryan Freedman, said in a statement to Us on January 21. “And this is what we will be continuing to show with the upcoming website containing all correspondence as well as relevant videos that directly quash her claims.”

The website includes:

Email and text exchanges between Baldoni and Lively.

Set footage from It Ends With Us to dispute claims of inappropriate behavior.

Legal filings to provide context for Baldoni’s defense.

His team insists the website is purely for transparency, allowing the public to "see the facts and form their own opinions."

Reynolds and Lively tried to block the website?

According to TMZ, Lively and Reynolds had attempted to secure a court order to prevent the website’s launch, arguing that it was a form of harassment and retaliation. However, their efforts were unsuccessful, and the site remains accessible.

Also read: Blake Lively’s Instagram flooded with porn spam amid Justin Baldoni legal feud

Earlier Lively’s legal team has dismissed the website as an attempt to silence and intimidate her. In a statement, they compared Baldoni’s actions to DARVO (Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender) a common tactic used by those accused of wrongdoing.

“This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with evidence, and the accused tries to flip the narrative,” Lively’s lawyers stated. They also claim that Baldoni is using the vast resources of his production company to wage a media war against her.

Baldoni's counterattack

On January 16, Baldoni and his production company filed a lawsuit against Lively, her publicist Leslie Sloan, and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. Baldoni is seeking $400 million in damages from Lively and her team, claiming they conspired with the media to tarnish his reputation. His lawsuit even alleges that metadata from a New York Times article suggests months of coordination between Lively, Reynolds, and the publication.