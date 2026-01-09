Kantara Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great enter eligible list for Oscar Best Picture race; Anupam Kher calls it 'huge triumph'

The Oscars has announced that 317 feature films are eligible for consideration at the 98th Academy Awards. As per a press release, this includes 201 titles that qualify for the Best Picture race. The four Indian films that feature in the list are Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great, M Sasikumar Tourist Family and the animated epic Mahavatar Narasimha. Radhika Apte's Sister Midnight have also made it to the list. While Kantara Chapter 1 has been directed by Rishab Shetty, Tanvi The Great has been helmed by Anupam Kher.

Indian films that have made it to the Oscars list The other films in the list include Avatar: Fire and Ash, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Superman, and Wicked: For Good. According to the Academy, to be eligible for consideration in the general entry categories, feature films must open in a commercial motion picture theatre in at least one of six US metropolitan areas between January 1-December 31, 2025, and complete a minimum qualifying run of seven consecutive days in the same venue. Feature films must have a running time of more than 40 minutes.

The full list of eligible Best Picture contenders is below The Accountant 2

The Actor

After the Hunt

All of You

All That’s Left of You

The Alto Knights

The Amateur

Americana

Anaconda

Anemone

Anniversary

The Assessment

Audrey’s Children

Avatar: Fire and Ash

The Bad Guys 2

Ballad of a Small Player

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Ballerina

The Baltimorons

Bau, Artist at War

Becoming Led Zeppelin

Belén

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Black Bag

Black Phone 2

Blue Moon

Bob Trevino Likes It

Bone Lake

Bring Her Back

Brownsville Bred

Bugonia

The Carpenter’s Son

Caught Stealing

The Choral

Christy

The Chronology of Water

Companion

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Dead Man’s Wire

Death of a Unicorn

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Die My Love

Dog Man

Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Dust Bunny

East of Wall

Echo Valley

Eddington

Eden

Eephus

Eleanor the Great

Elio

Ella McCay

Eternity

Everything’s Going to Be Great

F1

Fackham Hall

Fairyland

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Father Mother Sister Brother

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Folktales

40 Acres

Frankenstein

Freakier Friday

Freaky Tales

The Friend

Friendship

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

Good Boy

Good Fortune

Goodbye June

Guns & Moses

Hamnet

Hedda

Hell of a Summer

Highest 2 Lowest

Him

The History of Sound

A House of Dynamite

The Housemaid

How to Train Your Dragon

I Wish You All the Best

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Is This Thing On?

It Was Just an Accident

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life

Jay Kelly

Jurassic World Rebirth

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1

Karate Kid: Legends

Keeper

Kiss of the Spider Woman

The Knife

La Grazia

Last Breath

Left-Handed Girl

The Legend of Ochi

The Life of Chuck

Lilly

Lilo & Stitch

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

The Long Walk

The Lost Bus

Love Hurts

Love Me

The Luckiest Man in America

Magazine Dreams

Mahavatar Narsimha

The Man in My Basement

Marty Supreme

Materialists

M3GAN 2.0

Mickey 17

A Minecraft Movie

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

The Monkey

My Dead Friend Zoe

The Naked Gun

No Other Choice

Nobody 2

Nouvelle Vague

Novocaine

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Nuremberg

Oh, Hi!

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

On Swift Horses

One Battle After Another

100 Nights of Hero

One of Them Days

One to One: John and Yoko

Opus

Orwell 2+2=5

Paddington in Peru

Peter Hujar’s Day

The Phoenician Scheme

The Plague

Plainclothes

Preparation for the Next Life

Presence

Prime Minister

Rebuilding

Regretting You

Relay

Rental Family

Resurrection

Roofman

Rosemead

The Roses

Rule Breakers

The Running Man

The Ruse

Scarlet

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

She Rides Shotgun

Sheepdog

Shelby Oaks

The Shrouds

Sinners

Sirāt

Sister Midnight

Sisu: Road to Revenge

Sketch

The Smashing Machine

Song Sung Blue

Sorry, Baby

Soul on Fire

Sovereign

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Splitsville

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Steve

The Summer Book

Superman

Tanvi the Great

Tetami

The Testament of Ann Lee

Thunderbolts

Together

Tourist Family

Train Dreams

Trifole

Truth & Treason

28 Years Later

Twinless

The Ugly Stepsister

Urchin

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Warfare

Weapons

The Wedding Banquet

Wicked: For Good

Wolf Man

The Woman in the Yard

Zootopia 2

How Anupam has reacted to his film entering the list Reacting to Tanvi The Great being included in the list, actor Anupam Kher, who directed the film, shared an emotional note. Expressing his gratitude, Anupam wrote that featuring in the list "is already a huge triumph" for team. He said, "Oscar…. Best film….shortlist…. Tanvi The Great!!! Every year thousands of films from all over the world are sent for the most prestigious film awards #OSCARS! Millions of people in the movie industry work very hard to get that initial nod and appreciation by the @theacademy!"

He added, "This also puts one in the category of the few very best in the business! Getting nominated and finally winning will be of course an ultimate feeling. BUT being in the list of top 200 films in the world finalised by the #98ThAcademyAwards committee is already a huge TRIUMPH for team #TanviTheGreat! We worked very hard!"

"And today having completed 100 Days in theatres and being shortlisted by #Oscar selection committee validates our be belief that hard work and sincerity always gets rewarded! Thank @theacademy for this AMAZING honour! We also love the tag of it being an INDIAN FILM! Jai Hind!! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai," he concluded.