    Kantara Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great enter eligible list for Oscar Best Picture race; Anupam Kher calls it 'huge triumph'

    The other films in the list include Avatar: Fire and Ash, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Superman, and Wicked: For Good.

    Updated on: Jan 09, 2026 8:36 PM IST
    By Ananya Das
    The Oscars has announced that 317 feature films are eligible for consideration at the 98th Academy Awards. As per a press release, this includes 201 titles that qualify for the Best Picture race. The four Indian films that feature in the list are Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great, M Sasikumar Tourist Family and the animated epic Mahavatar Narasimha. Radhika Apte's Sister Midnight have also made it to the list.

    While Kantara Chapter 1 has been directed by Rishab Shetty, Tanvi The Great has been helmed by Anupam Kher.
    Indian films that have made it to the Oscars list

    The other films in the list include Avatar: Fire and Ash, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Superman, and Wicked: For Good. According to the Academy, to be eligible for consideration in the general entry categories, feature films must open in a commercial motion picture theatre in at least one of six US metropolitan areas between January 1-December 31, 2025, and complete a minimum qualifying run of seven consecutive days in the same venue. Feature films must have a running time of more than 40 minutes.

    The full list of eligible Best Picture contenders is below

    The Accountant 2

    The Actor

    After the Hunt

    All of You

    All That’s Left of You

    The Alto Knights

    The Amateur

    Americana

    Anaconda

    Anemone

    Anniversary

    The Assessment

    Audrey’s Children

    Avatar: Fire and Ash

    The Bad Guys 2

    Ballad of a Small Player

    The Ballad of Wallis Island

    Ballerina

    The Baltimorons

    Bau, Artist at War

    Becoming Led Zeppelin

    Belén

    A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

    Black Bag

    Black Phone 2

    Blue Moon

    Bob Trevino Likes It

    Bone Lake

    Bring Her Back

    Brownsville Bred

    Bugonia

    The Carpenter’s Son

    Caught Stealing

    The Choral

    Christy

    The Chronology of Water

    Companion

    The Conjuring: Last Rites

    Dead Man’s Wire

    Death of a Unicorn

    Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

    Die My Love

    Dog Man

    Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight

    Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

    Dust Bunny

    East of Wall

    Echo Valley

    Eddington

    Eden

    Eephus

    Eleanor the Great

    Elio

    Ella McCay

    Eternity

    Everything’s Going to Be Great

    F1

    Fackham Hall

    Fairyland

    The Fantastic Four: First Steps

    Father Mother Sister Brother

    Final Destination: Bloodlines

    Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

    Folktales

    40 Acres

    Frankenstein

    Freakier Friday

    Freaky Tales

    The Friend

    Friendship

    Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

    Good Boy

    Good Fortune

    Goodbye June

    Guns & Moses

    Hamnet

    Hedda

    Hell of a Summer

    Highest 2 Lowest

    Him

    The History of Sound

    A House of Dynamite

    The Housemaid

    How to Train Your Dragon

    I Wish You All the Best

    If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

    Is This Thing On?

    It Was Just an Accident

    It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley

    Jane Austen Wrecked My Life

    Jay Kelly

    Jurassic World Rebirth

    Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1

    Karate Kid: Legends

    Keeper

    Kiss of the Spider Woman

    The Knife

    La Grazia

    Last Breath

    Left-Handed Girl

    The Legend of Ochi

    The Life of Chuck

    Lilly

    Lilo & Stitch

    Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

    The Long Walk

    The Lost Bus

    Love Hurts

    Love Me

    The Luckiest Man in America

    Magazine Dreams

    Mahavatar Narsimha

    The Man in My Basement

    Marty Supreme

    Materialists

    M3GAN 2.0

    Mickey 17

    A Minecraft Movie

    Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

    The Monkey

    My Dead Friend Zoe

    The Naked Gun

    No Other Choice

    Nobody 2

    Nouvelle Vague

    Novocaine

    Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

    Nuremberg

    Oh, Hi!

    On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

    On Swift Horses

    One Battle After Another

    100 Nights of Hero

    One of Them Days

    One to One: John and Yoko

    Opus

    Orwell 2+2=5

    Paddington in Peru

    Peter Hujar’s Day

    The Phoenician Scheme

    The Plague

    Plainclothes

    Preparation for the Next Life

    Presence

    Prime Minister

    Rebuilding

    Regretting You

    Relay

    Rental Family

    Resurrection

    Roofman

    Rosemead

    The Roses

    Rule Breakers

    The Running Man

    The Ruse

    Scarlet

    The Secret Agent

    Sentimental Value

    She Rides Shotgun

    Sheepdog

    Shelby Oaks

    The Shrouds

    Sinners

    Sirāt

    Sister Midnight

    Sisu: Road to Revenge

    Sketch

    The Smashing Machine

    Song Sung Blue

    Sorry, Baby

    Soul on Fire

    Sovereign

    Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

    Splitsville

    Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

    Steve

    The Summer Book

    Superman

    Tanvi the Great

    Tetami

    The Testament of Ann Lee

    Thunderbolts

    Together

    Tourist Family

    Train Dreams

    Trifole

    Truth & Treason

    28 Years Later

    Twinless

    The Ugly Stepsister

    Urchin

    The Voice of Hind Rajab

    Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

    Warfare

    Weapons

    The Wedding Banquet

    Wicked: For Good

    Wolf Man

    The Woman in the Yard

    Zootopia 2

    How Anupam has reacted to his film entering the list

    Reacting to Tanvi The Great being included in the list, actor Anupam Kher, who directed the film, shared an emotional note. Expressing his gratitude, Anupam wrote that featuring in the list "is already a huge triumph" for team. He said, "Oscar…. Best film….shortlist…. Tanvi The Great!!! Every year thousands of films from all over the world are sent for the most prestigious film awards #OSCARS! Millions of people in the movie industry work very hard to get that initial nod and appreciation by the @theacademy!"

    He added, "This also puts one in the category of the few very best in the business! Getting nominated and finally winning will be of course an ultimate feeling. BUT being in the list of top 200 films in the world finalised by the #98ThAcademyAwards committee is already a huge TRIUMPH for team #TanviTheGreat! We worked very hard!"

    "And today having completed 100 Days in theatres and being shortlisted by #Oscar selection committee validates our be belief that hard work and sincerity always gets rewarded! Thank @theacademy for this AMAZING honour! We also love the tag of it being an INDIAN FILM! Jai Hind!! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai," he concluded.

    About the films

    Besides Kantara Chapter 1 and Anupam Kher's directorial, the other two Indian productions are the multilingual animated film Mahavatar Narsimha and the Tamil title Tourist Family by first-time filmmaker Abishan Jeevinth. Radhika's Sister Midnight is a Hindi-language UK-India co-production.

