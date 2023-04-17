Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Kanye West Documentary set to be unveiled at MipTV as a ‘revelation driven film’

Kanye West Documentary set to be unveiled at MipTV as a ‘revelation driven film’

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Apr 17, 2023 10:40 PM IST

Even before its release, several prestigious broadcasters and well-known platforms have already acquired the film.

Kanye West has got a documentary made on his life chronicling the ups and downs of his star-studded career. The documentary titled “We Need to Talk About Kanye” has been produced by Jeremy Lee and will be unveiled at MipTV, the TV market and conference, which is scheduled to take place in Cannes. The documentary is fronted by investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar.

Kanye West(Twitter)

Even before its release, several prestigious broadcasters and well-known platforms have already acquired the film, including Foxtel in Australia, NPO in the Netherlands, TV4 in Sweden and Finland, NRK in Norway, TV2 in Denmark, and VRT in Flemish Belgium.

In an interview with Variety, Lee talked about the documentary. He informed that eight-part podcast series will accompany it. The documentary and series will chronicle West's public life for the last two decades as a revelation driven film. And West is not having any editorial control over the documentary.

Lee also shared that the documentary would provide the viewers, unique access to members of West’s inner circle while talking about recent events surrounding the rapper.

Meanwhile, journalist Azhar who would cover West's story in the documentary, is a BAFTA winner who has considerable experience of covering controversial stories realted to popular culture and entertainment. He had covered the critically acclaimed “The Battle for Britney”, based on the life, conservatorship and controversies around world famous pop singer Britney Spears.

kanye west entertainment
