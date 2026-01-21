Katy Perry winks at Justin Trudeau, flirts from a distance as he takes the stage at WEF summit. Watch

Several pictures and videos of the couple at the summit have surfaced on social media, One shows the couple holding hands during the event. In one of the videos, Katy is seen flashing a smile and winking at Justin, with the former Prime Minister returning the gesture by smiling back at her and blinking.

Katy made a surprise appearance at the WEF with Justin at the high-profile summit in Davos, Switzerland. The summit was held on January 20.

Just days after rumours of a possible split sparked chatter online, pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shut down the speculation by making a joint appearance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, and showing off their chemistry.

“Okay, this is really cute,” one social media user wrote, with another writing, “SOOOOOO CUTE”. “My love. Katy as long as you’re happy queen. Ily,” one shared. Another commented, “They actually look cute together”. “They are such a cute couple,” one wrote, with one sharing, “They are so cute together”.

At her first public appearance alongside Justin, Katy stepped away from her signature bold and playful style. She opted for a more understated ensemble. She was seen wearing a taupe knit cardigan with a scoop neckline and subtly puffed sleeves, paired with a coordinated midi skirt.

About Katy and Justin’s love story The Dark Horse singer and the former Canadian Prime Minister first sparked romance rumours in July last year when they were seen taking a stroll and eating out in Montreal. A few days later, Justin was seen watching Katy perform at her Lifetimes tour stop in Montreal’s Bell Centre.

In October, pictures of Katy and Justin, getting intimate on her yacht off the California coast of Santa Barbara, emerged online. Later, during her concert in London, a fan got on one knee and asked her to marry him. Katy replied, “I wish you'd asked me 48 hours ago.” She was seen with Justin on the yacht two days before her performance. Since then, they have been spotted together several times. Katy made things Instagram-official with Justin in December by dropping a carousel of intimate photos from their Japan getaway.

Katy’s romance comes after her split from Orlando Bloom. In July, the 13-time Grammy nominee and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 48, confirmed in a joint statement that they had split after 10 years together. Meanwhile, Justin and his estranged wife, Sophie, announced their separation in 2023.