Ana de Armas is Hollywood's latest action star with Ballerina, co-star Keanu Reeves calls her a ‘wonderful actress’

The new John Wick spinoff Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas in the lead, is all set to release in India on June 13. The initial reactions have been majorly positive, promising a blend of thrilling blend of action and intrigue. The film takes the highly beloved franchise forward with style and establishes Ana de Armas as the new action star. A decade earlier, she was still learning English, about to make her English-language debut alongside Keanu Reeves in Knock Knock (2015). Cut to 2025, she is reuniting with Keanu as a leading star- a force of her own. (Also read: Ballerina first reactions: John Wick spin-off hailed as a ‘worthy addition’ to franchise with ‘mind-blowing’ action) Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves at the From the World of John Wick: Ballerina global premiere in London. REUTERS/Chris J. Ratcliffe(REUTERS)

What Keanu said about Ana

Ballerina is, therefore, a full-circle moment for Ana. Keanu, who has witnessed the meteoric rise of the Cuban-Spanish actor throughout the last few years, is all praise for her talent and dedication. He said, “She’s a wonderful actress, so talented. And that inner strength and motivation, being able to draw that up and to show that in the stillness of the scenes that we had together. She’s quite a presence.”

In Knock Knock, an erotic thriller directed by Eli Roth, Ana played Bel, one of the two women who end up mysteriously outside the door of Evan Webber (Keanu)'s house. Ana was still not fluent in English when she took up the role, and has to learn her lines phonetically. This dedication towards her craft was there from the first day. She was up for a challenge, which was also evident when she went on to star as Marlyn Monroe in Blonde. The performance earned her an Academy Award nomination.

‘She’s perfect for the role’

Ballerina director Len Wiseman is also in agreement on Ana's talents. He went on to add about Ana's contribution to the film, and said: “She’s perfect for the role in many ways. What I love about this franchise series is that it is more of an actor-based action, and so we see the actors doing more of their own performance and choreography. And she was game with that.”

Ballerina focuses on a young, highly skilled assassin played by Ana. The story follows her quest for vengeance against those who murdered her family, unfolding between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4.