Ballerina first reactions: John Wick spin-off hailed as a ‘worthy addition’ to franchise with ‘mind-blowing’ action

Fans are eagerly waiting to see how actor Ana de Armas fares in the John Wick spin-off Ballerina. The film had its first screening in London where it was showed to selected members of the press, and if the early reactions are anything to go by than fans can expect a summer blockbuster which promises ‘jaw-dropping’ action sequences and stunts. (Also read: Tom Cruise is all praise for Ana de Armas-starrer Ballerina amid romance rumours) Ana de Armas in a still from Ballerina, which is directed by Len Wiseman.

Ballerina first reactions

Reporter Jonathan Sims called Ballerina ‘the best movie of the year,’ in his tweet, and went on to add: “Absolute mayhem from start to finish. Mind-blowing fight scenes, phenomenally choreographed and staged. Ana de Armas is an action hero for the ages. A simple revenge story with incredible stunts and improvised weapons, from flame throwers to grenades to ice skates. You have to see it to believe it.”

Amon Warmann of Empire Magazine said, “Really dug #Ballerina! Slickly choreographed action which has lots of variety - Grenades! Flamethrowers! Roller skates! - and Ana de Armas proves she can scrap with the best of them. A worthy addition to the John Wick franchise. More please!”

How is the action?

Several press members noted the relentless action sequences in the film. The Nerds of Color said, “The action's brutal and relentless! De Armas is terrific & I can’t wait to be seeing more of Eve soon! Imperfect but worthy installment to the world of Wick.”

Meanwhile, Chalice Williams of Black Girl Nerds said, “Ballerina is hands down one of the top 3 in the John Wick franchise! The action doesn’t stop until the credits roll! Ana De Armas is THAT girl! The incredible fight sequences stole the show! Love how the film didn’t need Keanu to carry it, it was a force on its own.”

How well does it fit in John Wick franchise?

Critics noted highly of the film's addition to the John Wick franchise. Chris Bumbray of JoBlo's movie network added, “Happy to say Ballerina is actually a solid addition to the John Wick franchise, and a good star vehicle for Ana de Armas, who is a born movie star.”

Nadya Martinez of GothamGeekGirl noted, “Ballerina expands the world of #JohnWick with absolutely stunning backdrops, an exciting and gripping vengeful story of consequences, and a heavy arsenal of creative weapon choices and quick-witted resourcefulness.”

Ballerina focuses on a young, highly skilled assassin played by Ana de Armas. The story follows her quest for vengeance against those who murdered her family, unfolding between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4.