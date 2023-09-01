Kevin Costner appears in court for child support hearing

Kevin Costner appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing about his estranged wife Christine’s demand for child support.

“The Yellowstone” star was seen with his lawyers, including Laura Wasser, outside the Santa Barbara court during a lunch break. He was there to respond to Christine’s request for $161,592 per month for their three children, sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. Costner’s team offered $60,000 per month instead.

Christine filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage. She is currently receiving $129,000 per month in child support from Costner, 68.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Aug. 26, Christine claimed that a forensic accountant had determined that Costner’s average monthly income was $1.6 million.

She said that based on this amount and a 50/50 custody arrangement, the child support that California law requires was $175,057 per month. She said this would allow the children to maintain a lifestyle that was “relatively comparable” to the one they had with their father.

The documents also said that Christine wanted to make sure that she and Costner’s “three minor children will continue to have the benefit of the lifestyle that has been made possible by Kevin’s substantial earnings and wealth.”

On Thursday, Christine’s lawyer John Rydell said that they were lowering their child support request to $161,592 per month, according to the latest assessment by the forensic accountant. He also said that the lifestyle that Christine and Costner’s children were used to was “in their DNA at this point.”

Christine testified in court and looked at photos of the Santa Barbara compound that she left as part of their prenup. She referred to it as “ours” and said it had a volleyball court, a garden, an infinity pool, and two guest houses.

She explained how a lower standard of living would affect their kids. She said their children loved the ocean and that the surf garage was 50 steps from “toes in the water.”

PEOPLE reported that Christine moved out of the family’s house on the $145 million Santa Barbara compound and stayed at a smaller house on the property. Then she moved to a nearby rental home for $40,000 per month, as confirmed in court on Thursday.

"Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible,” the source told PEOPLE in July.

When they split, Costner’s rep said in a statement, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

