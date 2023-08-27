Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine wants $46000 increase in child support, appeals in court

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has made fresh demands amid their ongoing divorce case. According to court documents, Christine is demanding the child support amount to be increased by $46000, reported People magazine. She is currently receiving $129000, but the wants the amount to be raised to $175,057 per month. Kevin Costner(left), his estranged wife Christine(HT_PRINT)

“Christine brings this request in order to uphold these Family Law principles and to assure that the parties’ three minor children will continue to have the benefit of the lifestyle that has been made possible by Kevin’s substantial earnings and wealth,” the new documents claim.

As per the legal documents, as of June 30, 2023, Kevin's various accounts and entities had a total of $17,293,117 in cash equivalents. Christine's attorneys are highlighting that Kevin is financially capable to bear the extra amount of child support. Moreover, as per their calculations on the basis of Kevin's average cash flow for years 2021 and 2022, their demanded child support amount is presumptively correct under California law.

“The Court is required to set child support at a level that, when the children are with Christine, they live a lifestyle relatively comparable to the one they enjoy when they are with their father,” according to the documents.

Christine has listed April 11 as the date of separation from Kevin and filed for divorce on May 1, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair had got married in September 2004. Their marriage lasted for over 18 years and they had three children together. They have two sons named Cayden and Hayes and a daughter Grace.

Earlier, Kevin faced a hard time in pursuing Christine to vacate his $145 million home in Santa Barbara, California. It was only after a court order that Christine left the property.

