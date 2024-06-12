Kevin Spacey discusses his time with Jeffrey Epstein and a group of 'young girls' in the Lolita Express

Kevin Spacey recently opened up about his controversial past, admitting in an interview with Piers Morgan on the Uncensored program that he once flew to Africa with notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, former President Bill Clinton, and a group of “young girls.” Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court, as the jury consider their verdict over charges related to allegations of sex offences, in London, Britain, July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Susannah Ireland/File Photo(REUTERS)

Spacey rants he was ‘too handsy’

The veteran Hollywood star admitted he was “pushing the boundaries” and “being too handsy” in the past.

Despite this revelation, Spacey has continued to deny having any friendship with the notorious deceased sex offender.

The 64-year-old actor recounted how he met Epstein during an eight-day humanitarian trip to Africa in 2002, which Clinton had invited him to join. Spacey explained, “It was primarily to raise awareness and prevention for AIDS, and particularly for mothers who had HIV to get the medication they needed to not pass it onto their children, so I said yes, absolutely.”

The trip gained notoriety when flight log records from Epstein’s jet, known as the “Lolita Express,” confirmed that Spacey was among the passengers.

Initially, the House of Cards star denied any connection to Epstein.

He clarified to Morgan, “I have since learned who he is and I have since been able to go back and find out that the airplane that we flew on for this humanitarian mission was owned by Jeffrey Epstein. I didn’t know him. I have never spent any time with him. I was with the Clinton Foundation people, that’s who I was with.”

Spacey continued, “I didn’t want to be around this guy because I felt he put the president at risk on that trip to South Africa, because there were these young girls. We were like, ‘Who is this guy?’”

‘There were young girls on those flights’: Spacey

When Morgan pressed him about the presence of young girls on the flights, Spacey confirmed, “There were young girls on those flights, yeah.” However, he did not provide details about the ages of the girls on board.

“There’s a big difference between not remembering that I met some guy and some woman on a humanitarian trip where my focus was entirely on what we were there to do, and not remembering whether I went to somebody’s island,” he added.

The journey continued to the UK, where Clinton had been invited by former Prime Minister Tony Blair to speak at a Labour Party conference. Spacey recounted, “So, we flew then to London, and the president said to me, ‘Before we leave tomorrow, do you want to come? I am going to go to Buckingham Palace tomorrow to see Prince Andrew, do you want to come?’ I said, ‘Sure.’”

Notably, The Usual Suspect actor was photographed during this time with Epstein’s confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell, sitting on the thrones at Buckingham Palace. “This Maxwell woman, she was one of many people to sit down next to me in that throne room. I have no relationship with her. I had no relationship with [Epstein]. I mean he’s not my friend. I am not a confidant. I’ve never spent time with him,” he clarified.

He admitted it was “too handsy,” and expressed that he is “many millions” in debt and that his Baltimore home is in foreclosure.

Spacey said, “I still owe a lot of legal bills,” and “It’s considerable... Many millions.”