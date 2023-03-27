Kim K, Kylie Jenner, Courtney Cox: Hollywood celebs opt for removing botox, fillers and implants

Many Hollywood celebrities have often admitted that they have succumbed to the temptation to go under the knife, and sometimes, their changing appearances give away the Botox factor. However, now, many are also reversing the process, and embracing their real self. We take a look at stars who have got their tweaks removed. Kim Kardashian won’t be getting her Brazilian Butt Lift “topped up” anymore

Blac Chyna

Sometime back, rapper Blac Chyna took to Instagram to reveal that she got the fillers in her cheeks, jawline and lips dissolved. “I am getting these fillers dissolved from my cheeks and from my jawline because enough is enough and all has to come out,” said the 34-year-old. She shared that her decision to remove the fillers was personal and encouraged girls who wanted to have fillers not to feel discouraged by her experience. She concluded by saying that she was on a journey to start fresh and clean, and that she was excited to see where it would take her.

Khloe Kardashian

The reality star went under the knife several times, and later got her fillers dissolved after claiming her ‘face was f***ed’. It was in 2016 when Khloe got candid about her facial procedures. Talking to a plastic surgeon Dr Terry Dubrow, she said that she had got fillers the year before. “It did not work for me. I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are there - I went to have it all dissolved like three times. I did it and then Lamar’s accident happened,” she said, in reference to friend Lamar Odom’s overdose in 2015. She added, “My face was so f***ed I had to go and get this whole thing dissolved”.

Kim Kardashian

The Kardashian family is known for their changing appearances. Recently, Kim’s friend claimed that she is getting rid of fillers, and Brazilian Bum Lift. According to The Sun, her friend says she is doing so as she wants to look slimmer. “Kim never had implants – it was a fat transfer into her butt. She had it topped up every so often throughout her marriage to Kanye (West) but now she’s over that look. She’s stopped getting the transfers and letting it decrease naturally as she loses weight…She’s gone through a big life change with the divorce and wants a new look to go with her new life,” said the friend.

Yolanda Hadid

Former model Yolanda Hadid, who is mother to supermodels Gigi, Bella and Anwar, underwent her plastic surgery reversal during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2016. She decided to remove her implants due to silicone leaking into her body. In 2019, she shared a picture on Instagram, writing, “Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, Botox, extensions and all the bull***t I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me. Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions”.

Kylie Jenner

There was a time when Kylie Jenner got her lip filler dissolved, however it was a temporary change. She first started to look different in 2014 at 17, during her late teen years, her face and body continued to transform with people speculating that she had also had a nose job, boob job and liposuction. In 2016, in an interview with Complex, she admitted she may have initially gone ‘too far’ when she started the injections. She said, “I went too far. It was very painful”. In 2018, she got rid of her trademark plump pout. However, she got it back after three months.

Courtney Cox

Friends star Courtney Cox has also multiple times admitted that she “didn’t realise” how “strange” she looked after undergoing cosmetic procedures for the longest time.

The 58-year-old said she initially tried to fight looking older with various injections, and is now trying to age gracefully. “I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake. The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered,” she told a magazine. Cox dissolved her fillers in 2017.

Chrissy Teigen

Model Chrissy Teigen underwent her first breast enhancement when she was just 20. In 2020, Teigen said she was removing her breast implants because she was “over” them. ‘Surgery went perfectly!’ she announced on Instagram. She added, “I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat”.