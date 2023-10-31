Kim Kardashian and daughter North West don Clueless costumes for Halloween 2023

Kim Kardashian and her eldest child, North West transformed into Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport, the iconic characters from the 1995 hit film Clueless this year for Halloween. The American media personality went all in this spooky season with her costume, which consisted of Cher’s signature yellow striped blazer and skirt, paired with a matching vest over a short white tee. To complete the look, she wore a blonde wig along with white heels and knee-high stockings. For accessories, she opted for a fuzzy white backpack and a gold ring, while keeping her makeup neutral with nude lipstick. Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian transforms Los Angeles mansion into a spooky wonderland this Halloween weekend

The 43-year-old socialite's daughter North donned a black and white plaid ensemble identical to Cher's best friend Dionne, complete with the statement hat featured in Amy Heckerling's cult classic film inspired by Jane Austen's novel Emma. Kardashian, who boasts 364 million followers on Instagram, shared pictures of their Halloween look just hours ahead of Halloween. In the carousel of pictures shared on Instagram, she can be seen recreating the iconic line, “Ugh as if..” The mother-daughter duo even posed in a white Jeep Wrangler, which was featured in the rom-com movie.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian's new nipple push-up bra divides Internet

Fans adored Kim Kardashian and her daughter's costumes, as one said, “Why did Northie EAT in every photo! This is perfection.” Another Instagram user commented, “HOW DO YOU GUYS LOOK THE SAME AGE” One more user wrote, “Beyond!!! You girls are perfection!” while another said, “Omg too cute millennials stand up!!!” The post has garnered over 1.7 million likes on Instagram. Several celebrities also left comments on the post. The pictures shared by Kardashian soon went viral across various social media platforms including X, formerly Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON