Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian take time out from Ambani wedding to serve food to children at ISKCON temple. See pics

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian had quite a busy weekend in Mumbai this past weekend. They attended the Shubh Vivah (wedding ceremony) and Shubh Aashirwad (blessing ceremony) of Reliance Chairperson Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre. They also filmed an episode of their popular reality TV show The Kardashians at the event. But they also took a quick minute out to visit ISKCON temple in Juhu, where they served food to children. (Also Read – Kim Kardashian blasted for wearing red lehenga at Ambani’s wedding: ‘That’s for Indian bride to wear…’) Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian serve food to children at ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai

Kim, Khloe at ISKCON

Pictures surfaced on social media show Kim and Khloe wearing colourful dupattas and serving food to schoolkids at ISKCON temple. Kim can be seen smiling and talking to the kids while serving, sitting on her knees. She has draped an orange and pink dupatta over her orange attire. Her hair is tied behind her head with a flower adorning her bun. Khloe, wearing a white gown, also has a navy blue and white stole around her neck. The Kardashian sisters are are also seen chatting with Jay Shetty, British life coach and ISKCON follower.

Kardashians at Ambani wedding

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Kim posted photographs of herself posing in front of several elegant backdrops from the Ambani wedding. In one picture, Kim is seen with Isha Ambani, the groom's sister, as they showcased their shared joy at the celebration. She also posted another photograph of herself with the newlyweds, Anant and Radhika. Along with the pictures, Kim added a caption that read, “India has my heart.”

Kim, 40, arrived in India alongside her sister Khloe Kardashian on Friday morning. Both the sisters were quick to share updates on their respective Instagram handles and also took a rickshaw ride around the city before the main event. At the wedding, Kim was dressed in a red outfit, accessorised with a matching veil, emerald headband and bracelet.

The wedding took place on July 12 and was attended by several notable personalities from across the fields including celebrities, sports players, politicians and others. It also witnessed performances by several international artists. Anant is the son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani and Radhika is the daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.