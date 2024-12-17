Kirsten Dunst's might miss out on Oscars 2025 due to ‘scaled back’ campaign for Civil War: Report

Kirsten Dunst was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for The Power of the Dog at the 2022 Academy Awards, however, couldn't win the award. The actor recently starred in Alex Garland's Civil War and won hearts with her performance. However, according to a report in In Touch, her role is getting less and less buzz regarding Oscars’ stakes. Kirsten Dunst's still from Civil War.

Civil War opened to positive response from the audience and proved to be a box office hit as well. A longtime associate of Kirsten’s told the portal, "The film a special one for Kirsten, because she got to play a pretty gritty role way out of her comfort zone. She is also proud of the work Jesse [Plemons] did in the movie.”

A24 has ‘scaled back’ Oscar campaign for Kirsten Dunst's Civil War

The source further added that despite the film's success, the studio behind the movie, A24 has scaled back its Oscar campaign, "rave reviews are essential for an Oscar race, most importantly, the movie was a box office hit, and it triggered a good bit of chatter by the middle of the year that Kirsten could finally be in the Oscar mix. However, as the other titles like the Brutalist with Adrien Brody, appear to have a clearer path toward actually winning awards, the company significantly scaled back their spending on the Oscar campaign for Civil War."

The source further mentioned that it's not Kirsten's fault and added, "You’ve been in the business since you were a little girl, and when you work as hard as Kirsten has, this kind of bad luck really hurts. She’s not giving up on spreading the word on this movie, but she doesn’t have as much firepower behind her as she thought she would. Not even close!”

About Civil War

Civil War is a dystopian action thriller film written and directed by Alex Garland, starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, and Nick Offerman. With a budget of $50 million, Civil War was A24's most expensive film at the time. The film has grossed over $126.2 million worldwide, becoming A24's second highest-grossing film.