Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalemet spark dating rumours after being spotted together at Beyonce's concert

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalemet were spotted hanging out together at Beyonce's concert at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, September 4, 2023. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalemet (File Photo)

A video of the couple went viral on social media in which Chalemet is seen smoking a cigaratte while speaking to Jenner. Both are seen smiling and getting cosy with each other while the concert goes on.

The couple's latest sighting together comes amid recent reports of them breaking up. There were speculations that Chalemet had broken up with Jenner. However, their attendance at Beyonce's concert has seemingly put to rest such rumours about their relationship.

ALSO READ| BTS' V joins Suga on Suchwita, reveals plans of Bon Voyage 5 in Northern Europe after group reunion in 2025

Besides Jenner and Chalemet, other notable celebrities who were seen attending the concert were Adele, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian.

It was Beyonce's 42nd birthday on Monday. The superstar singer took to Instagram and posted several photos to the delight of her fans.

Since May 10, Beyonce has been performing across the globe as part of her ‘Renaissance' world tour. After enthralling music lovers in Europe and Canada, she is in the last leg of her tour in the United States. The tour is set to conclude on September 27 in New Orleans.