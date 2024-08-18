Kylie Jenner is ‘incredibly happy’ with Timothée Chalamet, has 'never been in love like this before’: Report

Kylie Jenner is reportedly besotted with beau Timothée Chalamet. Sources reported that Jenner is extremely content and happy in Chalamet’s company. The two have kept their relationship away from the public eye for long and are seemingly in a “serious” relationship. The reality TV star’s family also adores the couple. Kylie Jenner is 'incredibly happy' with Timothée Chalamet.(Photo: X)

‘She’s incredibly happy with him’: Sources

According to the sources, Jenner is extremely happy with her new relationship with the Dune actor. The source told People on Thursday, “She’s incredibly happy with him. She’s never been in love like this before.” The source further added, “Her family loves him. He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves.”

The insider also praised Chalamet for how he is around the billionaire and her family. The source said, “Her family loves him,” the insider added. “He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves,” as reported by Page Six.

The report came on the heels of Jenner’s birthday celebration in the Bahamas with the Call Me By Your Name actor and other close friends. The couple was spotted wearing baggy clothes and masks in an attempt to lay low as they exited Jenner’s private plane on Monday. Fans were quick to spot Chalamet in the background of sultry images as the Kylie Cosmetic founder shared pictures from her birthday trip, leaving her boyfriend out of them.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spotted together

Jenner and Chalamet first sparked rumours of dating in April of 2023 but kept their relationship away from the spotlight. They first confirmed their relationship unofficially when they were spotted making out at Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour later the same year. The two were then spotted kissing at the US Open and again in January during Golden Glode’s commercial break.

They also sparked break-up rumours when Jenner refused to speak about Chalamet during a New York Times profile published in March. However, the rumours died when the two were spotted heading for a movie in July which was the first time in the last five months.