Ariana Madix’s brother arrested for possession of 100 pounds of marijuana at Orlando airport

Love Island USA host Ariana Madix's brother, Jeremy Madix, was arrested in a scheme to transport 100 lbs of marijuana through Orlando International Airport. According to the court documents he was supposed to board a flight to Frankfurt, Germany on February 16. However, he and his accomplice Jonah Ahad could not pass through the security and were busted. Ariana Madix's brother, Jeremy Madix arrested for possession of 100 lbs weed at Orlando Airport.(@arianamadix/Instagram, Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Jeremy Madix and Jonah Ahad in possession of Marijuana

During the security check, the Customs and Border Agents found a total of 64 bags of weed from Jeremy’s bag which weighed up to 76 pounds and Jonah’s bag allegedly was stuffed with 31 bags of weed weighing 37 pounds. The court documents revealed that “the two suitcases in Madix's possession had his name on the luggage tags and the suitcase in Ahad's possession had his name on the luggage tag,” as reported by The Mirror.

The police authorities' attempts to gain more information about weed possession were in vain as the two were not ready to speak without their attorney’s presence. The Vanderpump Rules star and his accomplice were not arrested immediately after the incident. They were handcuffed later followed by arrest warrants and charges of cannabis trafficking. Jonah was first detained in May followed by Jeremy’s recent arrest on Tuesday.

Jeremy’s request to be released on bond

After the release, Jeremy put in a request to be released on a bond. He turned in character witness certificates including one from his mother. Tanya Madix, Jeremy’s mother, wrote,” He is a wonderful loving son. When he visits he always takes care of anything I want done at my house. He is a kind person. He is always sure to check in on me."

Another one was from a Deputy sheriff assigned to the Air Support Division of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department as a Helicopter Pilot. Ignacio “Rob” Gracia, the deputy sheriff wrote, “I have always known Jeremy to be one of the kindest human beings I’ve known, there isn’t a mean bone in that man’s body. Any [time] I have ever needed anything he would always be there, even if it was just to talk."