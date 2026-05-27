Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet celebrate Knicks’ NBA Finals win courtside | WATCH

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were among the celebrity fans celebrating after the New York Knicks clinched a place in the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Knicks sealed their Finals berth with a dominant 130-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on Monday night, completing a 4-0 sweep.

Videos circulating online showed Chalamet erupting in celebration moments after the final buzzer. In one clip shared online, the Oscar-nominated actor could be seen yelling “Let’s go!” beside comedian Tracy Morgan, who appeared emotional while celebrating on the court.

Another widely shared video captured Chalamet hugging Knicks captain Jalen Brunson before jumping up and down alongside Jenner while shouting, “We’re going to the finals!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Social media account FearedBuck also shared footage of the couple celebrating courtside, captioning the post: “Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner celebrating the New York Knicks advancing to the NBA Finals, with Kylie Jenner taking photos of him celebrating.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media account FearedBuck also shared footage of the couple celebrating courtside, captioning the post: “Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner celebrating the New York Knicks advancing to the NBA Finals, with Kylie Jenner taking photos of him celebrating.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In the clip, Jenner, carrying a camera, was later seen taking photos as the pair hugged and celebrated inside the arena. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the clip, Jenner, carrying a camera, was later seen taking photos as the pair hugged and celebrated inside the arena. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner reportedly breaking up? Fact check on recent rumors Fans react online {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner reportedly breaking up? Fact check on recent rumors Fans react online {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The courtside moments quickly sparked reactions online, with fans joking about Chalamet’s visible passion for the Knicks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The courtside moments quickly sparked reactions online, with fans joking about Chalamet’s visible passion for the Knicks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Bro won the game and immediately became the girlfriend camera roll attraction,” one user commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Bro won the game and immediately became the girlfriend camera roll attraction,” one user commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another wrote, “Does Timothee guy own the Knicks or am I missing something? Every time the Knicks win, somehow the cameras make it about him.”

A separate comment read: “Timothée Chalamet celebrating Knicks in the Finals. Kylie Jenner photographing it like it's a Renaissance painting.”

Also Read: Timothée Chalamet looks unbothered by Oscars loss, packs on PDA with Kylie Jenner at Vanity Fair afterparty

Coordinated courtside style

Jenner and Chalamet coordinated Knicks-themed outfits for the playoff game. Jenner wore a blue Knicks shirt paired with a black Chanel bag, while Chalamet sported a leather Knicks jacket over a gray T-shirt and silver chain.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The couple have frequently attended Knicks games together throughout their relationship, which first became public in 2023. They have also appeared together at events including the US Open, the Golden Globes and multiple NBA playoff games this season.

Their latest courtside appearance comes as the Knicks prepare for their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON