Lady Gaga reveals about making of ‘The Chromatica Ball’ film, connects with fans via long post on Instagram

Lady Gaga connected with her fans through a long post on Instagram on Friday. The Academy Award winning singer highlighted that she had been being private for quite sometime. She shared what things she has been doing recently including both her artisitic work and philanthropic activities. Lady Gaga (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way,”wrote Lady Gaga.

“I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for ‘Joker,’ I filmed ‘Joker’ for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on the Chromatica Ball film edit,” read her post.

ALSO READ| ‘Fast Five’ actress Amanda Bynes gets detained by Los Angeles Police for mental health checkup

“I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling,” she continued.

“I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity — to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me.”

“I’m sure that may feel different because I haven’t always been so private (I bet that will make some of you laugh) — but I LOVE my fans, my little monsters, so much and that will never change.”

Alongside her post, Lady Gaga also shared a photograph of herself while working on The Chromatica Ball film edit, thus announcing that the project is up and running.

"I can’t WAIT for you to experience it. Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much. I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art," she wrote while talking about The Chromatica Ball film.

Katy Perry reacted to Lady Gaga's post and wrote "I see you and I love you".

Notably, Lady Gaga will star in the upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux and play the character of Harley Quinn.