Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti get cosy at actor's 49th birthday bash with Kim Kardashian, Beyonce as guests

Leonardo DiCaprio hosted a star-studded party for his 49th birthday on Saturday, November 11. The Inception star didn't shy away from showing some PDA with his current girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 25. The guests for the A-list party included famous celebrities like Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Snoop Dogg, Irmelin Indenbirken, Soleil Moon Frye, Scott Eastwood, Casey Affleck, Axl Rose, Caylee Cowan, Kate Beckinsale, Zoe Saldaña, Marco Perego, Jordan Masterson, Tobey Maguire, Luka Sabbat, 2 Chainz, Taika Waititi, Beck, Chris Rock, Corey Gamble, Emile Hirsch and Lukas Haas. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

During the lavish event in Beverly Hills, DiCaprio and Ceretti were “affectionate and kissing throughout the night,” according to People. The Wolf of Wall Street actor was the star of the night and was even carried “around the room” at one point. As the party lasted till 4 a.m. in the morning, it's safe to say that the host along with his guests had a blast. Many celebs like Dogg, Maguire, and Rose even stayed past 4 a.m. The Hollywood icon's romance reportedly took an NSFW turn when the Italian model was seen sliding her hands down his pants, as per Times Now.

Some video clips from the party were shared on social media, garnering huge attention and comments from DiCaprio's fans. A picture of Lady Gaga from the event was also shared online. In a video by TMZ, DiCaprio can be seen being carried around by the guests as everyone cheered on while classic hip-hop music was played in the background. He had donned a black hat and black T-shirt. A fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I love this song! I’m so glad he had such an amazing time hence, he should. I already said, happy birthday yesterday, but happy birthday again.” Another said, “I love to see him happy, and I wish him more brilliance and joy without caring about every person who hates him.”