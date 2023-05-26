Leonardo DiCaprio brings mom to Cannes party where painting of him is auctioned for $1.3 million

Leonardo DiCaprio arrived with his mother Irmelin Indenbirken to the amfAR Cannes gala on Thursday. The actor arrived late at the party to see his painting done by artist Damien Hirst be auctioned off for $1.3 million. His mother captured the moment when it was sold, on her phone. (Also read: Killers of the Flower Moon teaser: Martin Scorsese film amps up the mystery and drama ahead of Cannes premiere) Leonardo DiCaprio's film Killers of the Flower Moon was screened at the Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)(AFP)

The actor was at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week for the world premiere of his film Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. The film is already gaining Oscar buzz, and Leonardo is a frontrunner for the Best Actor category. At the gala, he wore a baseball cap to the black-tie dinner and largely kept to himself. Irmelin wore a yellow gown to the party.

Leonardo's mother records auction on phone

A video of the moment the Hirst painting was sold was shared online on Twitter. Leonardo's mother recorded the moment when the colourful painting was auctioned off in the gala. She can be seen smiling as the final amount is disclosed.

The amfAR Cannes gala was emceed by Queen Latifah. Other attendees included Eva Longoria and James Marsden. There were musical performances by Gladys Knight, Halsey and Adam Lambert who sang the Queen song Who Wants to Live Forever for singer Tina Turner who died earlier this week. Leonardo was seen hanging out at the VIP area with good friend Tobey Maguire and left the gala at 1:30 am.

What other items were sold?

Besides the painting of Leonardo, several other items were auctioned off for charity including a pair of white-gold Chopard earrings worth $300,000; several gowns by designers like Versace, Prada, Chanel, Balmain, Dior, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton equaling around $650,000 and a stainless steel-glass sculpture by artist Anthony James from the Daniel Craig-starrer Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery for $270,000). The biggest item of the night was an Aston Martin sports car that went for $1.6 million.

Leonardo's film

Killers of the Flower Moon also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone. The film revolves around a series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma of Osage Nation members after oil was discovered on their land. The newly-formed Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) looks into the matter. It will be shown in US theatres in October 2023 before eventually being streamed on Apple TV+ later this year.

