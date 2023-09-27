Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti spend time with actor’s mother in Milan. See pics

Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Vittoria Ceretti are going strong. The 48 year-old actor was seen with his 25 year-old girlfriend after they spent time with the actor’s mother, as per pictures obtained by Page Six. The couple reportedly toured the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum in Milan, Italy with Leo's mother Irmelin Indenbirken. (Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio steps out for iced coffee with model Vittoria Ceretti, sparks dating rumours)

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti in Milan, Italy.

According to a report by Page Six, The Wolf of Wall Street actor was photographed along with the Italian model on Sunday, as they were exiting the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum in Milan along with his mother Irmelin Indenbirken. Leonardo maintained a low profile with a black jacket and baseball cap. Meanwhile, Vittoria kept it casual in a black cargo pants and a brown jacket. In the pictures, Leo was seen walking ahead with Vittoria closely following behind him.

More details

Although neither of the two have reacted to the romance rumours, pictures of Leonardo kissing the Italian model at an Ibiza pub went viral a few days ago. Further sources suggested that the duo are taking their romance seriously and are planning to settle down. The duo reportedly spent the summer travelling together, and Leonardo appears to be smitten with her and refers to her as his ‘girlfriend,’ and not just a casual fling.

Earlier last month, the duo was seen stepping out for iced coffee in Santa Barbara. They twinned in white outfits as they walked together on the streets. Later, they were found making out at a pub in Ibiza, Spain.

Dating rumours

Over the past few months, Leonardo was linked to several women. A few days ago, Leonardo was seen with 32 year-old Arabella Chi, star of Love Island, as they cruised the Mediterranean Sea. They were joined by Leo's longtime pal Tobey Maguire, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Chief Creative Officer of Burberry Group, Riccardo Tisci. Arabella was seen in a leopard-print bikini with a matching sheer sarong around her waist. Reports of Leo rekindling his romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid also surfaced after the duo were seen partying in the Hamptons.

Leonardo will next be seen in longtime collaborator Martin Scorsese's period film Killers of the Flower Moon, that also stars Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. It is slated to release in cinemas on October 20.

