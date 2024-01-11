Leonardo DiCaprio to star in new ‘big-budget’ Paul Thomas Anderson movie with Sean Penn. Check out details

Leonardo DiCaprio has got a new project. Fans are in for a treat as acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson has announced his next untitled project with Leonardo, along with Regina Hall and Sean Penn, as per a report by Deadline. The film has been picked up by Warner Bros. (Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz among Hollywood stars named in Jeffrey Epstein court documents) Leonardo DiCaprio will lead Paul Thomas Anderson's next film.

Details about Paul Thomas Anderson's next

Paul Thomas Anderson, whose last project was the Academy Award-nominated Licorice Pizza, has written the script of the film and will also produce it with Sara Murphy and Adam Somner. The report also stated that it is the most contemporary setting for a Paul Thomas Anderson project, as well as the most commercial one. The film, apart from its leading turns in Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall and Sean Penn, is in the process of finalising its supporting cast.

About Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson is considered one of the best directors working today, having directed several acclaimed films in the past, ranging from Boogie Nights to Phantom Thread, The Master to Magnolia. His last project was the 2021 release Licorice Pizza, that was set in 1970s LA and starred two newcomers, Alana Haim, and Cooper Hoffman. It went on to garner three Oscar nominations- including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

More details

Meanwhile, this marks the first collaboration between Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson, who were set to work in Boogie Nights previously. That changed when Leonardo opted for James Cameron's Titanic and the role ultimately landed with Mark Wahlberg. Sean Penn however, starred in Licorice Pizza in 2021 in a supporting role.

Leonardo was most recently seen in Killers of the Flower Moon, which was directed by Martin Scorsese. The actor received immense critical acclaim for his turn, and was nominated at the Golden Globes, in the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Drama) category. He lost to Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer.

