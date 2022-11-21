Letitia Wright breaks silence on anti-vaccine controversy

Letitia Wright is opening up for the first time since the controversy surrounding her anti-vaccine views. The Black Panther star had retweeted a link from the web show On The Table, where the host Tomi Arayomi, who claims to be a prophet and not a medical professional, had expressed her doubts over the Covid-19 vaccines, in December 2020. (Also read: Black Panther Wakanda Forever movie review)

When asked about the whole incident now that Black Panther has been dominating global box office, Letitia opened up about it in an interview with The Guardian saying, "I feel it’s something I experienced two years ago and I have in a healthy way moved on. And in a healthy way I’ve apologized and deleted my Twitter. I just apologized for any hurt that was caused to anybody." Letitia also did not respond to the question when asked whether she had been vaccinated, concluding, "I have apologized and I have moved on. Next question. Thanks.”

The tweet had caused a huge uproar and sparked backlash for the actor. Don Cheadle, star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, called the video "hot garbage," even though he didn't specifically comment anything on Letitia Wright. "If you don’t conform to popular opinions, but ask questions and think for yourself ... you get canceled," Letitia had tweeted in response to the uproar, further clarifying that "my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies ... nothing else.” Since then Letitia has deleted her twitter account and shared an apology on Instagram.

The actor plays Shuri in Black Panther : Wakanda Forever, alongside Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okaye (Danayi Gurira), as they move ahead in the wake of King T'Challa's death.

