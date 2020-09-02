Black Panther’s Shuri, Letitia Wright, pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with video: ‘You’re forever in my heart’

hollywood

Actor Letitia Wright has shared a beautiful video as tribute to her late Black Panther co-star, Chadwick Boseman. The video, which is edited by Letitia herself, shows scenes from nature, playing to her emotional, poetic words about Chadwick.

“A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease,” she said in the video. “Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place,” she added. Letitia played Chadwick’s younger sister, Princess Shuri in Black Panther.

Letitia said that she even sent messages to Chadwick a few times but when he didn’t respond, she thought he was just busy. “Words cant describe how I feel, how we all fee, that losing you is forced upon us. To accept this as a new reality, I wish I got to say goodbye. Messaged you a couple times, I thought you were just busy. I didn’t know you were dealing with so much,” she said. Chadwick died on Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He had not told any of his co-stars or fans about his health condition.

“And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful. You’re forever in my heart,” she added and called Chadwick her ‘forever brother’.

Recently, AMC Theatres chain decided to pay tribute to the actor by re-releasing his 42 in theatres, at a discounted price. 42, which is the biopic of Jackie Robinson, features Chadwick in the character of Robinson, the baseman for the Brooklyn Dodgers who became the first African American in the Major Leagues in 1947, overcoming the race barriers.

