Lilly Singh faces backlash over awkward interview with Jane Fonda at SAG 2025: ‘It’s making me cringe so bad’

YouTuber and television host Lilly Singh has come under fire for her awkward red-carpet interview with actor Jane Fonda at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2025 ceremony. The conversation took a turn for the worse when Lilly asked the Grace and Frankie star what advice she would give to younger actors. Also read: 2025 SAG Awards: Leighton Meester to Mikey Madison, best-dressed celebs on the red carpet Jane, 87, attended the award ceremony to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her career spanning more than 50 years. (Instagram/AFP)

However, the exchange became uncomfortable, with Jane publicly accusing Lilly, for putting words in her mouth, stating, "Those were your words, not mine”.

What happened

Lilly, who was hosting the red carpet for Netflix, caught up with the actor ahead of the ceremony. She started off her interview normally, with a bit of chatter about her custom Armani gown. Lilly then asked Jane a series of questions, including who/what she was wearing and what advice she had for young actors.

Jane, however, responded with low energy and low enthusiasm. In the interview, Jane seemed hesitant to speak, offering curt responses such as ‘I don’t know’. At one point, she snapped at Lilly, "I never said that”. When the interviewer attempted to prompt her, Jane pushed back with, "Those were your words, not mine”.

Awkward encounter

Audiences unleashed their criticism on Lilly Singh, lambasting her for a cringe-worthy and uncomfortable interview with Jane Fonda, with many labeling the exchange as "horrific" and "awkward".

"Was anyone else EXTREMELY UNCOMFORTABLE when Jane Fonda was being interviewed by Lilly Aingh on the SAG red carpet just now? It was so awkward and difficult to watch, Jane looked like she wanted to be anywhere else,” one viewer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another shared, “Watching this Netflix red carpet interview at the SAG Awards, and it's already awkward with the interview with Jane Fonda taken back from the two simple questions from Lilly Singh."

One wrote, “That Lily Singh and Jane Fonda interview was incredibly awkward”, while another added, "Oh, this Jane Fonda Lily Singh interaction is making me cringe so bad”.

Some users said that they almost had to turn the program off because they were so uncomfortable with the interview, to which an X user wrote: "I couldn’t take it oh my god, the long pauses, and she was so clearly annoyed”.

One user shared, “I don’t know who this woman is, but she is literally so cringe and overzealous. (Please) get someone else @netflix, her interview with Jane Fonda was so awkward."

Someone please tell this @netflix interviewer she is not on the same level as Jane Fonda or Jodie Foster. Show some respect. You are not the story. So unprofessional," one wrote to which another user responded, "OMG yes!! She’s making me miss Giuliana Rancic."