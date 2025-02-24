Timothee Chalamet's surprise win to Harrison Ford's embarrassing appearance: All the highlights from 2025 SAG awards

The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards delivered a night filled with celebration, humour, and a few unexpected disruptions. The prestigious ceremony, honouring the best performances in film and television, saw standout wins from Conclave, Only Murders in the Building, and Shōgun, with their respective casts taking home the coveted ensemble awards. The 2025 SAG Awards had its fair share of inspiring moments, hilarious surprises, and technical mishaps.

Streaming live on Netflix, the two-hour event showcased some unforgettable moments—both intentional and accidental. From Kristen Bell’s musical tribute to actors to Kieran Culkin’s witty acceptance speech, the evening was packed with memorable highlights. Beyond the awards and lighthearted moments, the night was also marked by powerful speeches. Here’s a look at the most talked-about moments from the 2025 SAG Awards.

Netflix’s technical troubles

Netflix has come a long way in its live-event journey, but the SAG Awards 2025 made it clear that the platform still faces some fundamental challenges. One of the most noticeable issues throughout the evening was poor sound quality, which disrupted multiple moments. Lifetime Achievement Award winner Jane Fonda highlighted the problem right at the beginning of her speech, declaring, "What about the sound system? I'm gonna talk loud!" However, her moment was soon interrupted by an unexpected drilling noise, followed by an awkward pre-recorded announcer voice. The sound issues didn’t stop there. A malfunctioning microphone nearly derailed a comedic segment featuring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell, who struggled to keep their bit, Nobody Wants This, on track. While Netflix has seamlessly integrated advertisements into its awards show format, it seems they are yet to master the basics of a smooth, uninterrupted live broadcast.

Kristen Bell's musical tribute

Returning as host, Kristen Bell set the tone for the evening with a heartfelt and humorous opening number. Acknowledging the shared dream that unites all performers, Bell addressed the audience, saying, “Everyone in this room, and I do mean everyone… started out as a kid in ‘Somewhere, comma, Earth,’ going to bed and waking up every morning thinking, ‘It’s going to be me.’” She even joked that Justin Timberlake owed actors a piece of his song royalties, teasing an email petition to make it happen. Bell then transitioned into a playful performance of Do You Want to Be an Actor?, a parody of Do You Want to Build a Snowman? from Frozen, in which she starred. As she sang, nostalgic throwback photos of stars like Timothée Chalamet, Harrison Ford, Selena Gomez, Jodie Foster, and Elle Fanning appeared on the screen, showcasing their earliest roles. The segment was a fun, self-aware nod to the long and often unpredictable journey of an actor.

Harrison Ford accidentally steals the spotlight

The SAG Awards tradition of actors sharing their journey to joining the union took an unexpected turn when Harrison Ford became an unintentional scene-stealer. During the I Am an Actor segment, Shrinking star Jessica Williams was mid-speech, reminiscing about her Hollywood dreams, when she suddenly burst into laughter. The reason? Ford, seated directly behind her, had been caught on camera casually snacking. Williams tried to regain her composure, jokingly scolding Ford with, "I told him to turn away! Don’t look!" before continuing with her monologue. Ford, meanwhile, turned around sheepishly, but the moment had already delighted the audience. It was a perfect example of the charming unpredictability of live television—and a reminder that even Hollywood legends don’t always follow the script.

Timothée Chalamet’s surprise win

In a surprising turn of events, Timothée Chalamet clinched the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. This unexpected victory disrupted the awards season narrative, as Adrien Brody had been the frontrunner for his role in The Brutalist. Upon accepting the award, Chalamet expressed genuine astonishment, stating, "I was not expecting this at all." He went on to thank his mother, who accompanied him to the ceremony, and reflected on the five-year journey of preparing for the role. Chalamet described playing Dylan as "the honour of a lifetime" and shared his aspiration to achieve greatness, drawing inspiration from legendary figures in both acting and sports.

Kieran Culkin’s hilarious jab at Adrien Brody

Kieran Culkin, known for his sharp wit, kept the audience entertained with his acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain. As Pamela Anderson handed him the award, Culkin immediately pointed out its weight, quipping, “I don’t think anyone could hold this for 45 seconds, which would be a lot of time, Adrien Brody.” He quickly reassured the room, “There was no reason to take that shot. I love you, it’s a joke, you take your time.” Keeping the humour going, Culkin thanked Jesse Eisenberg for casting him in the film, but with a twist—“He cast me without auditioning me or seeing my work in anything ever. But he cast me because his sister told him to.” He then turned his gratitude to Eisenberg’s sister, Hallie, playfully acknowledging that she was the real reason he landed the role. It was a lighthearted and self-deprecating speech that perfectly matched Culkin’s signature charm.

Jane Fonda's passionate speech

At 87, Jane Fonda remains as passionate as ever—not just about her craft, but about the power of community. While receiving the prestigious SAG Life Achievement Award, she made it clear that she’s far from slowing down. “I’m not done,” she declared to a standing ovation. Reflecting on her career, Fonda acknowledged how acting gave her the opportunity to portray strong, opinionated women—something that wasn’t always welcome offscreen in the early years of her career. More than just a retrospective, her speech carried a powerful call to action. “I’m a big believer in unions—they have our backs. They bring us into community and they give us power. Community means power. This is really important right now when workers’ power is being attacked and community is being weakened.” In an industry still grappling with labour disputes and evolving working conditions, Fonda’s words served as a reminder of the importance of solidarity among artists. Her speech was a fitting conclusion to a night celebrating the resilience and talent of actors.

The 2025 SAG Awards had its fair share of inspiring moments, hilarious surprises, and technical mishaps. While Netflix’s live production still has room for improvement, the event ultimately delivered an evening filled with celebration, camaraderie, and a few unforgettable speeches.