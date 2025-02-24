2025 SAG Awards: Leighton Meester to Mikey Madison, best-dressed celebs on the red carpet

As goes with every major red carpet rolled out in Hollywood, the sartorial moments make for a whole another list of honours — we're referring to the coveted title of 'best dressed' — besides of course the trophy-crowned stage moments of the night. For the 2025 SAG Awards, the brief was clearly classic old Hollywood glam with interpretations ranging from literal to quirky. These are the looks we haven't been able to take our eyes off. Leighton Meester in Elie Saab to Mikey Madison in Louis Vuitton: 2025 SAG Awards best-dressed list

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez made for a prim and proper vision in her midnight blue satin Celine gown. The layered, off-the-shoulders boat neck, elegantly cinched waist and the conservatively cut slit were the perfect accents to the Only Murders in the Building victoria's chic bob and bright red lips. Simple but sophisticated.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has been unapologetically leaning into the frail, hyperfeminine aura aesthetic and it's fitting her frame and felinity rather seamlessly. Ariana and Loewe have been having a bit of a recurring romance, as have she and all-plush pink numbers. Turn this out in tulle, flowers and a hint of ballroom regality and we have Ari's look for the night.

Leighton Meester

Adam Brody may have been the moment, thanks to his 'hot rabbi' act in Nobody Wants This. But what has kept him the moment has been his aww-dorable chemistry with wife Leighton Meester. When two people are so evidently in love, it's kind of hard to miss it. And what makes taking our eyes off the couple absolutely impossible are the absolute fashion serves. For the SAG's, Leighton leaned into a bit of her Blair Waldorf aesthetic, turning out in a lace-crocheted black, slim-fit gown, with sheer skin inlay. The train detail over the neck is EVERYTHING.

Mikey Madison

If you can't already tell, we're super partial to a sleek satin moment — and Mikey 'Anora' Madison gave us just that. In silken grey Louis Vuitton that too. The torso framing boned in two-tone corset, and the luscious drape over the hips ending in a plush bow, stood beautifully elevated with that pop of tart red lips.

Anna Sawai

Beads and geometry? We're sold! That's what Shogun actor Anna Sawai brought in her Armani classic. The straight-cut, raised bustline and sleek seams on her petite frame, stood bedazzled one, with the damp red, and two, with the subtle bead work. Chic diamond details and poker straight centre-parted hair made for the final, impeccable details.

Special mention: Jeremy Allen White

The second Louis Vuitton moment on this list, Jeremy Allen White doesn't really need any help looking dapper. We mean, the man makes kitchen whites look like the sexiest thing on planet earth. That being said, the three-piece suit, complete with a waistcoat and impeccably tailored pants hovering JUST the right amount over his soles is a look on the face of The Bear we can get used to.

Who do you think put their best fashion foot forward at the SAG Awards this year?