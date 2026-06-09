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Loved Inde Navarrette in Obsession? 5 of her movies and shows you must watch

If Obsession made you a fan of Inde Navarrette, here are five movies and shows featuring Navarrette that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Jun 09, 2026 08:20 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Inde Navarrette has quickly become one of the talking points of Hollywood after the portrayal of Nikki in the movie Obsession. The horror film directed by Curry Barker was released on May 29, and the film stars Inde Navarrette, Michael Johnston and Megan Lawless.

Before Obsession, Inde Navarrette was best known for playing Sarah Cushing in Superman & Lois.(REUTERS)

If Obsession made you a fan of Navarrette, here are five movies and shows featuring Navarrette that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Superman & Lois (2021–2024)

Before Obsession, Navarrette was best known for playing Sarah Cushing in Superman & Lois. The CW series follows Clark Kent and Lois Lane as they balance family life with the challenges that come with being one of the world's most famous superhero couples.

Inde Navarrette appeared throughout the show's four-season run and became a fan favorite.

13 Reasons Why (2020)

Navarrette joined the fourth and final season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why as Estela de la Cruz. The drama follows teenager Clay Jensen and his classmates as they deal with the aftermath of a series of incidents.

Adventure and action movie fans can add Trap House to their watchlist. The film features Navarrette as Teresa Flores. This movie marked her entrance into big-screen from television projects.

The action thriller showcased a different side of Navarrette's acting range and expanded her filmography.

Also Read: Before Obsession, Inde Navarrette found her break in Indian director's low-budget romantic film: Know all about it

Why Obsession became a turning point

Obsession has introduced Inde Navarrette to a wider audience and established her as one of the breakout performers. With projects ranging from superhero dramas and teen series to psychological horror and action films, Navarrette's filmography offers a fistful of options.

 
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Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
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