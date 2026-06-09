Loved Inde Navarrette in Obsession? 5 of her movies and shows you must watch

Inde Navarrette has quickly become one of the talking points of Hollywood after the portrayal of Nikki in the movie Obsession. The horror film directed by Curry Barker was released on May 29, and the film stars Inde Navarrette, Michael Johnston and Megan Lawless.

Before Obsession, Inde Navarrette was best known for playing Sarah Cushing in Superman & Lois.(REUTERS)

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If Obsession made you a fan of Navarrette, here are five movies and shows featuring Navarrette that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Superman & Lois (2021–2024)

Before Obsession, Navarrette was best known for playing Sarah Cushing in Superman & Lois. The CW series follows Clark Kent and Lois Lane as they balance family life with the challenges that come with being one of the world's most famous superhero couples.

Inde Navarrette appeared throughout the show's four-season run and became a fan favorite.

13 Reasons Why (2020)

Navarrette joined the fourth and final season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why as Estela de la Cruz. The drama follows teenager Clay Jensen and his classmates as they deal with the aftermath of a series of incidents.

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{{^usCountry}} Her role introduced viewers to the younger sister of Montgomery de la Cruz. Wander Darkly (2020) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her role introduced viewers to the younger sister of Montgomery de la Cruz. Wander Darkly (2020) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For those who are looking for Navarrette on the big screen, Wander Darkly is a good option that can be added to the watchlist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For those who are looking for Navarrette on the big screen, Wander Darkly is a good option that can be added to the watchlist. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Although Navarrette has a supporting role in the film, it remains one of her notable early movie appearances and helped introduce her to a wider audience. Denton's Death Date (2019) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although Navarrette has a supporting role in the film, it remains one of her notable early movie appearances and helped introduce her to a wider audience. Denton's Death Date (2019) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of Navarrette's earliest television roles came in the Snap Original series Denton's Death Date. She played Veronica in the teen comedy-drama, which follows a high school student who learns the exact date of his death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of Navarrette's earliest television roles came in the Snap Original series Denton's Death Date. She played Veronica in the teen comedy-drama, which follows a high school student who learns the exact date of his death. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The series gave Navarrette a recurring television role and helped launch her acting career. Trap House (2025) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The series gave Navarrette a recurring television role and helped launch her acting career. Trap House (2025) {{/usCountry}}

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Adventure and action movie fans can add Trap House to their watchlist. The film features Navarrette as Teresa Flores. This movie marked her entrance into big-screen from television projects.

The action thriller showcased a different side of Navarrette's acting range and expanded her filmography.

Also Read: Before Obsession, Inde Navarrette found her break in Indian director's low-budget romantic film: Know all about it

Why Obsession became a turning point

Obsession has introduced Inde Navarrette to a wider audience and established her as one of the breakout performers. With projects ranging from superhero dramas and teen series to psychological horror and action films, Navarrette's filmography offers a fistful of options.

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