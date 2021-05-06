Malaika Arora says she took up cooking as a challenge for her son Arhaan Khan: 'I cook for him pretty often'

Television personality, fitness and yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora, during an episode of celebrity cooking show Star Vs Food, opened up on how she started cooking in the first place. She said that when her son Arhaan Khan pointed out that she couldn't cook, she took it up as a challenge.

She added that now cooks for him often. In the episode, she was seen cooking Malabari Fish Curry for her friends with the help of chef Prateek Sabhu.

"Arhaan once came back from school and he told me, 'mumma, all the other parents cook such yummy stuff and you don't know to cook, actually that was one of my challenges that I took up when I said, you know what, I will show you and I can do this! So, I cook for him pretty often," he said on the show, which airs on Discovery+.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a video clip too. In it, she was heard saying, "I love challenges'. She also said "this is heavy" as Prateek handed her a huge fish. When asked if she has ever done it before, Malaika responded with "never". However, it is not clear if she gave the reply on cooking the dish or working with a huge fish.

She was also heard saying "I've been cutting this for the last one hour" and "help me" as the video showed her chopping onions. As the video proceeded, she was also heard asking "are my arms looking good when I do this?" Prateek responded with a "ya".

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan set to return with season 13 of Kaun Banega Crorepati, watch

Malaika is the fourth celebrity guest on the cooking show after Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor. Earlier on the show, Arjun had revealed about his weight transformation over the years and recalled how his indulgence in food was uncontrollable as he weighed 150kgs by the time he was sixteen years old.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON