Margaret Kerry, Disney’s original Tinker Bell, continues to tap dance at 96: ‘It is fabulous’

Margaret Kerry, who originally played Tinker Bell in Disney's 1953 Peter Pan, is having the time of her life with tap dancing. At age 96, the Public Access star says she is glad to travel and meet so many people, thanks to art and her love for the stage, reports People magazine. Margaret Kerry played Tinker Bell in Disney's 1953 film, Peter Pan,(Instagram/@officialmargaretkerry)

Tinker Bell actress tap dances at age 96

Margaret Kerry’s Tinker Bell melted the hearts of Disney fans around the world. The 96-year-old recently performed tap dance at Mayberry Days, an annual Andy Griffith Show celebration, in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

“I travel all over the country attending celebrity and collector shows where I get to meet people and they meet me," Kerry said, as per Wilma magazine.

"I giggle and laugh and have a grand time. It is fabulous,” she added. The If You Knew Susie actor also said she gives “talks to schoolchildren about using their imagination”.

Based on J. M. Barrie's 1904 play of the same name, Disney's 1953 film Peter Pan was directed by Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, and Hamilton Luske.

Margaret Kerry on playing Tinker Bell

In her recent interview with Woman’s World, Margaret Kerry opened up about playing Tinker Bell in 1953. “It seems like a hundred years ago,” Kerry said. At the time, Disney had to make do without digital tools. “They didn’t have electronics. Everything was done by hand,” Kerry recalled.

“So, they cast a person in the role and then filmed them with 35-millimeter film,” she explained. Kerry had asked Disney animator Marc Davis about the plan they had for Tinker Bell.

“I said, ‘What do you want her to be? Ditzy like Betty Boop? Above it all like the Queen of the Angels?’” Kerry recalled. “Margaret, we want her to be you,” Davis told Kerry.

“I turned her into a dancer,” the actress enthusiastically said. According to the outlet, Tinker Bell’s movements in 1953 alluded to ballet fundamentals, including pointed toes and lifted posture. “There’s always a ballet move,” Kerry emphasized.

FAQs

When did Disney’s animated Peter Pan come out?

Disney’s animated Peter Pan came out in 1953.

How old is Margaret Kerry?

Margaret Kerry is 96 years old.

Who was Marc Davis?

Marc Davis was an animator for Disney.